BOISE — After being postponed twice due to the pandemic and holding a diminished version in the fall, the annual music fest is bringing the crowds back to downtown Boise with Treefort 10. Sunny sidewalks are brimming with people, music floats on the wind from all directions — and people are excited to be out participating in the community again.
Across the fest, people come here for different reasons but seem united in an appreciation of the connections between local businesses and artists — that’s the connection that Treefort fosters. Some are also attending to support friends in local bands, or to discover new music.
Jessa Mayer has been to Treefort a number of times. She said she was disappointed when a few artists pulled out of the lineup, but she generally feels that this year is a return to Treefort’s glory days.
“It’s a little different, but it’s rad though,” Mayer said. “The people who showed up are great, and there’s lots of great local music. We got really lucky with the weather, too. It’s a perfect week.”
Mayer said for her, the big draw of the fest is local bands and seeing friends perform.
In addition to all the music, Treefort is also a chance to see the heart of arts and culture in Boise.
“I didn’t think [Treefort] was real, it just kept getting pushed back because of COVID, so I was like, ‘sure you have a festival,’” Anne Anderson said.
Anderson finally got to attend Treefort for the first time in the fall of 2021. She says this year’s feels similar. She said both have been packed with people, and the atmosphere great.
“I just like seeing the community come out in full force, and it’s fun to experience it with my kid and just wander around with him,” Anderson said.
Helen Wensel and Emilia Wendel are first time volunteers at Treefort with a couple of other friends. On Friday afternoon, they were working a four-hour shift picking up trash, which will earn them a mainstage pass for the rest of the day.
“It’s really fun, great people,” Wendel said.
For Treefort 10, many of the health restrictions from Treefort 9 have been eliminated or reduced. For instance, vaccines and testing are no longer required and masks are largely optional, except in a few areas as indicated.
Andrew Lytle is returning to Treefort for the first time since 2019 and said he feels liberated from the anxiety of pandemic-era outings.
“I’m glad to do it without masks — no more constant fear of getting sick or getting other people sick,” Lytle said.
Mckenzi Halling and Lili Acosta stopped for a food truck lunch on Friday, and to feel out the vibes of this year’s fest. Halling is returning to the festival for a second time; her first Treefort experience was last fall.
“It’s fun that the whole city turns into a giant venue, and it feels like there’s stuff going on all around the city,” Halling said.
Acosta recently moved to Idaho and sees Treefort as an opportunity to get to know Boise.
“I just like the community base of it, it’s really interesting that Boise does this — and it gets wild,” Acosta said.