BOISE — Idaho voters amended the state Constitution in 1946 to remove the power to commute sentences from the governor and hand it to a commission, and amended it again in 1986 to authorize the Legislature to regulate the commission.
Now the planned execution of Gerald Pizzuto for two brutal murders in 1985 is bringing into question what lawmakers and voters intended, what the current wording in the Constitution really means, and who should be making those life-and-death decisions.
Citing the Idaho Constitution, attorney Jonah Horwitz of Federal Defender Services of Idaho told Idaho’s Supreme Court justices Monday morning, “Under that plain language, it is the parole commission that has that power. It is regulated power, but it is still the parole commission that exercises that power.”
The question hanging in the balance is whether Pizzuto should be executed right away, or not; Gov. Brad Little and the state contend he should. He’s exhausted all other appeals. The Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole voted 4-3 in December to commute Pizzuto’s two death sentences to life without parole. Pizzuto, 66, is terminally ill and has been under hospice care for two years. Little reversed the commission’s decision the same day it was issued, saying Pizzuto’s crimes merited execution.
In February, a lower court overturned Little’s decision, ruling that the Idaho Constitution gives that decision to the commission, not the governor.
After the 1986 amendment passed, the Idaho Legislature passed a law in 1988 saying in death penalty or life-in-prison cases, the governor has final authority over clemency decisions. The February ruling found that state law unconstitutional.
The Idaho Constitution, even after the 1986 amendment, grants the power of commutation only to the commission, not the governor. The governor is given the power to grant temporary “respites or reprieves,” effective only until the commission next meets. The 1986 constitutional amendment specified that the commission’s commutation powers are “only as provided by statute,” bringing them under the regulation of the Legislature.
LaMont Anderson, deputy Idaho Attorney General and chief of the Attorney General’s Capital Litigation unit, told the court that both the Legislature and the voters intended to strip the commission of its power to commute sentences.
“There was an uproar about what the Idaho Commission on Pardons and Parole was doing at the time,” he said. “They were granting parole too early for really bad people. They were granting pardons and commutations for really bad people. The citizens of this state were enraged, the Legislature was enraged, and there were judges that were enraged. And that was the genesis of this amendment.”
Said Anderson, “The Legislature intended to divest the commission of any power whatsoever, when it came to commutations and pardons.”
Jim Jones, who was Idaho attorney general at the time, advocated for the change, which was debated in a legislative interim committee. “It was my intent to give the governor the final say-so on a commutation or pardon, on a serious offense,” Jones told the Idaho Press in an interview on Monday. “And I think there was some reluctance to present it exactly like that to the people. … So there was a little compromise that put it in the Legislature’s hands, to determine whether the governor had to give his sign-off.”
Jones said he wanted a constitutional amendment placing the governor in charge “because that gives some accountability. But the Legislature, I think, in their infinite wisdom, decided they didn’t want to do exactly that, but they would go part of the way.”
“The Legislature said, ‘Well, we’re going to do it our way,’” Jones said. “OK, fine.”
It was the same time that then-Idaho Senate President Pro Tem Jim Risch was pushing successfully for major sentencing law reforms, including fixed terms before parole eligibility and elimination of time off for good behavior.
“There was a lot of ferment back in those days about law and order,” Jones said.
Justice Robyn Brody asked Anderson, “Could the Legislature enact a statute that says there is no right of commutation … in the state of Idaho?”
“I would say yes,” he responded, “because the clause is ‘only as provided by statute.’” He argued that once the 1986 constitutional amendment passed, the commission had no power other than what the Legislature specifically authorized for it through state law.
“But it’s an interesting prospect to have a statute give the governor a power that the Constitution doesn’t give him,” Brody remarked.
Anderson said, “The issue is not whether the Legislature intended to grant the governor the power. … The issue is whether the Legislature intended to divest the commission of any power to grant commutations and pardons unless it was subsequently granted by the Legislature.”
Horwitz countered, “The Constitution, by assigning that power to the commission alone, requires the commission to be the one that’s making those decisions.”
“The purpose of the ‘as provided by statute’ clause was to give the Legislature the ability to impose more substantive restrictions on the parole commission’s use of its power,” Horwitz told the justices. In other states, he said, that’s taken the form of laws directing that certain types of offenders aren’t eligible for commutations, or that only certain types of arguments for commutation can be considered.
What it didn’t do, he said, was “deprive the commission of power and give that power to another actor.”
“The governor and the parole commission are separate constitutional entities. They’re both referred to within the text of the Constitution,” Horwitz said.
He added, “We know from the historical documents that the Legislature understood that it could have proposed a constitutional amendment that removed the parole commission … altogether. … The Legislature did not propose that to the people.”
Justice Greg Moeller remarked, “We have two very reasonable attorneys here making two very reasonable arguments that the statute means exactly opposite things.”
The original version of the constitutional section in question, as established at Idaho’s 1889 constitutional convention, vested commutation power in a “board of pardons” to consist of the governor, secretary of state and attorney general.
Two proposed constitutional amendments to grant commutation powers just to the governor were defeated by Idaho voters in 1942 and 1944.
On the eve of the arguments, Deborah Czuba, supervising attorney for the Capital Habeas Unit of Federal Defender Services of Idaho, said in a statement that Idaho citizens voted in 1946 to remove the governor from commutation decisions “to keep politics out of the clemency process,” as well as to put it in the hands of commissioners “hand-picked by governors themselves” for their expertise.
She expressed hope that the outcome of the appeal will “vindicate the will of the people and leave these difficult decisions in the hands of the experienced professionals who are best equipped to handle them without political motivations.”
Little, in a statement issued Friday evening, said he’d followed the Constitution and state law. “The severity of Pizzuto’s brutal, senseless, and indiscriminate killing spree strongly warrants against a reduced sentence,” Little said. “The state must have the ability to fully carry out the just sentences as ordered by the court in this case.”
Though the statute in question has been on the books since 1988, this is the first time it’s being tested in court, because it’s the first time a governor has opted to overrule a clemency recommendation from the commission. The only previous time the commission recommended commuting a death penalty, for Donald Paradis in 1996, then-Gov. Phil Batt agreed and the sentence was commuted.
The justices took the case under advisement and Chief Justice Richard Bevan said they will issue their written ruling “in due course.”