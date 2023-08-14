...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/
TUESDAY TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 105 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Tuesday to 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Students fill the hallways as they pass between classes at Nampa High School in this February 2023 file photo. Students in nearly all school districts in the Treasure Valley will return for the first day of school this week.
Students walk between the many buildings that make up the campus at Nampa High School in this February 2023 file photo. Nearly all school districts in the Treasure Valley will start the 2023-24 school year this week.
A lone student walks down a corridor at Treasure Valley High School in this February 2023 file photo. Students in nearly all school districts in the Treasure Valley will return for the first day of school this week.
Jeff Christopherson discusses his goals as the new principal at Hunter Elementary School in Meridian during an interview last week. Christopherson is one of 12 new principals starting this week in the Boise School District.
Students walk between the many buildings that make up the campus at Nampa High School in this February 2023 file photo. Nearly all school districts in the Treasure Valley will start the 2023-24 school year this week.
A lone student walks down a corridor at Treasure Valley High School in this February 2023 file photo. Students in nearly all school districts in the Treasure Valley will return for the first day of school this week.
In recent weeks, teachers all around Idaho have been stapling colorful bulletin boards together, preparing for the first day of school.
Nearly all school districts in the Treasure Valley have their first day of school this week, which doesn’t only mean houses free of kids for seven hours on weekdays. For many students, parents and staff at schools, the start of the school year means change.
“The prospect of new teachers, new experiences, and a new year of learning can feel overwhelming, but also exciting,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield said in a news release.
The new school year begins with new financial literacy requirements in place, which was one of Critchfield’s primary legislative goals when she took office in January, Communications Director for Idaho State Department of Education Scott Graf said in an email. According to Graf, the bill to set those new requirements passed unanimously.
This year, a new program called Idaho Career Ready Students is kicking off. The program is meant to increase the capacity of Career Technical Education for Idaho students in grades 7-12 by encouraging school districts to create CTE programs to prepare students for industry and workforce needs.
New teachers and principals have already been working leading up to the first day of school. As previously reported by the Idaho Press, 12 new principals have been gearing up for the first day of school in Boise School District. Other districts have fewer newbies — West Ada School District will start the school year off with four new principals.
Nampa School District has four new principals and 10 new vice-principals this year, Community and Media Relations Director Kathleen Tuck said in an email. The district also has a new alternative school called Nampa Academy at Columbia High.
Some districts, like Boise’s, have ongoing construction projects that will continue into the school year, altering where some students will be attending school.
Construction on Collister Elementary School began in June and is expected to be completed in a year.
demolished. So this year, students will be attending school at Fort Boise Learning Center on 300 W Fort St. instead of Collister, Principal Tara Coe said.
Prior to the current renovations, the three-story school had accessibility and safety issues. Collister Elementary’s renovation is estimated to cost over $16.2 million, according to Boise School District Public Affairs Administrator Dan Hollar.
Dallas Harris Elementary students will start the school year off at Riverside Elementary School, Dallas Harris Principal Wendi Forrey said. The new school, on South Barnside Way between East Parkcenter Boulevard and East Warm Springs Avenue, is expected to open around October with the goal to have students move into their new building before November. The project is expected to cost $21.1 million, Hollar said.
The projects were made possible by the 2017 bond, which received an 86% approval vote and began 22 projects in BSD. As of last month, the district’s 2017 bond projects were about 90% completed, Hollar said.
Skyview High School in Nampa is in its final stages of construction with a newly remodeled cafeteria, Tuck said.
The start of the school year is more than lesson plans and bell schedules, Critchfield said, it’s about communities — new and old.
“As we reactivate our schools as central hubs throughout Idaho, I’d like us all to think about the many ways they add value to the places we live,” Critchfield said. “Whether it’s an art show, student theater production, or parent night, our schools are the hearts of our towns and have an essential role in creating strong connections.”
Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com