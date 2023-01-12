Aaron von Ehlinger trial day 3

Former Idaho State Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger steps down from the witness stand after delivering testimony on his own behalf on day three of his rape trial at the Ada County Courthouse, Thursday, April 28, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Jan. 11 on Idaho Reports.

Fourth Judicial District Judge Jason Scott dismissed the lawsuit filed against the Idaho Legislature by a former legislative intern who said she was raped by ex-Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, following a possible settlement. Von Ehlinger was convinced of the rape last year.

Recommended for you

Load comments