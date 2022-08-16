Lt. Joseph Hoadley

Lt. Joseph Hoadley

 Caldwell Police Department Photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CALDWELL — The government accused a former high-ranking Caldwell police officer of having a pattern of "retaliative and abusive use of force".

KTVB obtained a new document the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Idaho filed on Friday: a notice of intent to present evidence relevant to a case currently playing out in district court.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments