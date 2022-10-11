Hoadley at courthouse KTVB

Former Caldwell police officer Joseph Hoadley leaves the courthouse after the first day of his trial, Sept. 19. 

 KTVB

Originally published Oct. 10 on KTVB.COM.

Joseph Hoadley, the ex-Caldwell Police Department lieutenant who was found guilty of three federal crimes, has filed for acquittal or a new trial based on "insufficient evidence."

