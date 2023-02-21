Hoadley at courthouse KTVB (copy)

Former Caldwell police officer Joseph Hoadley leaves the courthouse after the first day of his trial on Sept. 19, 2022. 

 KTVB

Originally published Feb. 20 on KTVB.COM.

Former Caldwell Police officer Joseph Hoadley, sentenced earlier this month for three federal felonies, is appealing the judgment.

