GARDEN CITY — The debate over growth and its merits continues in Garden City, and this time, it's in reference to one of Idaho's oldest golf courses. 

The River Club, a golf course on 6515 W State St., was recently sold to the Lincoln Property Company, which filed an application with Garden City for a redesign of residences at the club in December. The development would be on 22 acres of land, building 750 apartments and townhouses along State Street. The plan would require a golf course remodel, rerouting some holes and adding new cart paths.

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com

