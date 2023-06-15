GARDEN CITY — The debate over growth and its merits continues in Garden City, and this time, it's in reference to one of Idaho's oldest golf courses.
The River Club, a golf course on 6515 W State St., was recently sold to the Lincoln Property Company, which filed an application with Garden City for a redesign of residences at the club in December. The development would be on 22 acres of land, building 750 apartments and townhouses along State Street. The plan would require a golf course remodel, rerouting some holes and adding new cart paths.
On May 20, the Garden City Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the approval of the application to the city council. The council met and discussed the project for six hours on Monday night.
"This project is a game changer for this city," previous owner of the Lincoln Property Company Will Gustafson said. "It's bigger than the self interest of a handful of disgruntled and fearful neighbors. The city will never have an opportunity like this ever again."
But not everyone sees the potential development as a good thing. Most residents against the development specifically have issues with the growth and lifestyle change the new housing would create.
David Patterson labeled the project as “evil” during public comments. Patterson referenced Judas Iscariot from the new testament, telling the council "this is your 30 pieces of silver."
"It's going to be $30,700 a year that you're going to make tax wise," Patterson said. "This is evil, to put that kind of project into one of the nicest subdivisions you have in this town.”
Patterson voiced concerns about the new irrigation the development would introduce, and if the new systems would cause flooding in his yard.
Many residents have been aware of and against the development for several months.
"I first became involved in the opposition to this proposed development because I was astonished at the audacity and hubris of the proposal," Debra Riedel said, reading Ronald Bush's remarks during public comment.
Bush specifically takes issue with the number and size of proposed buildings and the population increase the housing units would bring to Garden City, resulting in an "astonishing number of cars and trucks, noise traffic overcrowding, and other greatly negative impacts on the existing neighborhoods, single-family home environment."
People against the proposal, Bush said, are "good people" who are rallying to "defend their homes and their way of life." Density is at the center of the development, Bush said.
“It all seems backward to build extremely dense housing next to single-family neighborhoods, exacerbate population growth problems and greatly diminish, and in some instances, effectively destroy the quality of life of our existing citizens,” Riedel said, reading Bush's remarks.
The complaint about density among many residents, is that it will result in overcrowding, affecting commutes, schools and recreation in Garden City.
“I can safely assert that everyone in this room, if I were to ask you, 'would you give up your backyard and put an apartment building there instead of your backyard or your front view?' I don't think anyone in the room would say 'yeah, sign me up,'” Schmellick said. ”Are we doing to our neighbors and friends something that we wouldn't want to do for ourselves?”
The view of the golf course is exactly why Schmellick lives on Fair Oaks Place, and now, this development could take that away.
Before the council meeting on Monday began, Gustafson predicted there would be "theatrical" personal attacks from people who are "afraid of change, afraid of the future and afraid this amazing project will somehow disrupt their lives." He assured the council that the claims of procedural and technical misconduct are based on nothing more than "gut feelings" or gossip.
"It is clearly smoke and mirrors, is meant to distract you from seeing the incredible benefits this project will bring to the entire Garden City community," Gustafson said.
Not everyone is opposed to the change.
“Change is inevitable, as is this development,” Jerome Schofield said. “Garden City has shown that they can have sensible and high-quality development across the river, and I believe this will be another gem for the city.”
Garden City Council is expected to discuss the development further and potentially make a decision on June 26.
Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com
Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate from Utah State University and holds degrees in journalism and English. Previously, White worked as a reporter and content manager at the Utah Statesman. In her free time, she can be found baking or watching a good movie.