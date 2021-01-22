CALDWELL — A Canyon County pilot program to help tenants and landlords find alternatives to eviction court is showing signs of success.
Third District Judge Susan Clark proposed the program in July because of the rising number of evictions in Canyon County due to the pandemic. The program launched Nov. 11.
Since then, the program has saved both tenants and landlords from an eviction hearing 76% of the time, said Benita Miller, assistant to the trial court administrator.
Evictions in the county are almost double this year over last year, Miller estimates.
The goal of the eviction mediation program is to have most cases addressed without a court hearing, Clark said, because a hearing could result in loss of payments for landlords and in a permanent eviction on a tenant's record.
For the pilot program, Clark hired mediators on a contract basis. Since Nov. 11, Clark had 38 eviction cases scheduled for a hearing, and all of them agreed to try mediation, she said.
The mediations resulted in "the renter paying some money in a specified amount of time, and if they upheld that agreement, then at the review hearing their case was dismissed," Clark said. "Usually the landlord got something, money or the property, that was valuable to them."
The estimated cost to the county for the program is $150 per case, Clark said. That goes to pay a mediator and coordinator.
Of the 38 cases, 18% of the tenants did not uphold the bargain and evictions were entered, Clark said. She added that for most of those cases, the tenants owed a large amount in back rent and could not pay it in a given time frame.
Only 5%, or two cases, did not reach a resolution, she said. Of those two cases, one resulted in an eviction and the other is set for a jury trial, Clark said.
The program is not permanent in Canyon County yet, because the trial court still needs to find a budget line to pay the $150 per case.