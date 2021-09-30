'Everything I own is gone:' Eagle home destroyed in fire By KTVB.COM STAFF Sep 30, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email This home on Hidden Island Place in Eagle was destroyed by a fire on Wednesday. Paul Boehlke/KTVB.COM Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Originally published Sept. 29 on KTVB.COM.An Eagle family is left without a home after their house went up in flames Wednesday.The fire broke out around noon on Hidden Island Place.Jeff Minert, the homeowner, said his wife had been walking their dog on the Greenbelt when neighbors called to tell her the house was burning.Firefighters from Boise, Eagle and Meridian raced to the scene, and Minert rushed home, but there was little to be done. Flames were already devouring the large house."Crews were able to get on location and start an offensive strategy," Eagle Fire Chief Tyler Lewis said. "Unfortunately, by the time we got here, there was heavy fire load."Crews were forced to switch to a defensive mode, spraying nearby houses to keep the fire from spreading, as the fire moved from room to room and the roof caved in.The fire burned for 30 more minutes. Neighbors gathered in the street to watch firefighters work, some snapping photos of the destruction on their phones. "That is — that was — my house," Minert said, pointing at the smoking structure. "Everything I own is gone.""I don't have a passport, I don't have an ID. I left my wallet at home today. My cars are in the garage, they all burned down," he continued. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Officials have not released the cause of the blaze.No one was hurt in the fire: Both Minert and his wife were out, their dogs escaped, and their four children were at school, he said."They are finding out about it right now," he said. "It's horrible."More from KTVB.COM:Woman injured in Chubbuck apartment fire2 die after Ada County house fire Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jeff Minert Firefighter Building Industry Dog Neighbor Eagle Meridian Wallet Recommended for you Load comments News Trending Today Health officials: Vaccine mandates aren't causing Idaho's hospital staff shortage Officials sound alarm over 'skyrocketed' COVID infection rates in children Former Idaho lawmaker accused of raping legislative intern arrested Idaho mother and son die within days of each other from COVID-19 What really counts as a religious exemption to the COVID-19 vaccine? Employers are trying to figure it out