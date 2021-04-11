When Quincey Kirkman found out in January that she’d be returning to in-person class two days a week, she couldn’t contain her excitement.
The Columbia High School senior called and Facetimed with friends. She celebrated that she could finally interact with at least some of them more regularly. She looked forward to seeing her classmates and teachers, even the ones she didn’t like.
“Oh my gosh, it was like the second coming. Like literally,” Kirkman said. “It was such great news. The best news probably of my whole life.”
Then when the Nampa School District changed its format to bring students back in person four days a week beginning March 29, Kirkman’s reaction was a bit different.
She recognized the social benefits and looked forward to seeing more classmates she hadn’t seen in a year. Some students learned significantly better in person than through a screen at home. Many students were excited about a return to the way of life they used to know.
But after settling into a routine, and working 40 hours per week at Walmart, Kirkman would have preferred to only have to come to class in person two days a week.
“We were kind of negative toward that but so far it’s been really nice seeing everyone,” Kirkman said. “It feels like normal again.”
Lots of high schoolers in the Treasure Valley feel similar to Kirkman. Many others feel differently. Students have been left torn, with mixed up routines and mixed up emotions.
In the past 12 months, students’ patterns have been disrupted over and over. Many wanted to keep some form of regularity for the last several weeks of the school year. They also recognize the progress that four or five days a week of in-person class represents.
The most recent changes, coming after spring break two weeks ago, were another twist. By now, students have gotten used to that. But it doesn’t necessarily make it easy after an awfully challenging year.
“I don’t remember how it used to be,” Kirkman said, “because I’ve been so used to it.”
The week of March 29, Nampa, West Ada and Caldwell school districts brought secondary students back for in-person classes four days a week. Boise School District began five days a week on March 29. Schools have also offered students an option to remain online since then.
A recent survey asked 621 Caldwell High School students how the school year is going. Answers ranged from one to five, with one being “poor” and five being “excellent.” The average answer was 2.84, with 34.9% of students answering one or two and 24.8% answering four or five.
When asked about potentially having four days per week of in-person class — with answers ranging from one (not happy) to five (very happy) — 42% answered one or two and 37% answered four or five.
From the start of the school year until now, the format of in-person classes has shifted frequently. While the most recent change was welcomed by some, it was also another example of all the change that’s taken place.
Skyview High School senior Katie Hebdon said March 29 was like the “fifth first day of school.”
In a reminder of how warped 2020-21 has been, a teacher pointed out how school used to be five days a week in person.
“I think they’re changing everything really fast,” Hebdon said, “but I’m glad we did come back. I wasn’t excited at first, but it’s nice to be back with everybody.”
Some of the social aspects of school are better too. Being around more people has brightened students’ mood, they said. They feel more connected to their peers than when they spent more of their time learning from a computer.
They’re conflicted, too. Many students have enjoyed seeing more friends. But some were iffy about returning to classrooms without the space to spread out and some have questioned the decisions.
School sports have carried on, but other types of events, such as grade-level assemblies haven’t. How come, Columbia High School senior Nora Corona asked, they can return to school with all their peers cramming into hallways, but their end-of-year ceremonies may be hindered?
“The last year has been pretty crappy, I’m not going to lie,” Corona said. “I think it kind of sucks, but I’m trying to stay positive simply because I feel very fortunate enough to have my family healthy and I didn’t lose any loved ones.”
When students came to school only two days per week, that meant half as many were in the building at once. Since March 29, there have been packed parking lots, longer lunch lines and bustling hallways.
“When everyone came, it just feels very crowded and busy,” Renaissance High School senior Lily Deigert said. “It was a big change for us because I don’t think we realized how much different it is when the whole school is there.”
Deigert enjoyed the days when she didn’t have to physically go to school. She describes herself as a fast worker, so during online days she could zip through each assignment and move on to the next one rather than waiting for the end of the class period in person. She also liked the smaller class sizes.
As the days have passed, she’s begun to view four days of in-person classes per week more positively.
“It’s probably good getting back to normal-ish or a new normal,” Deigert said. “I did kind of like my off days, but it’s overall probably better we’re getting back to normal.”
By having class in person four days a week, Nampa School District classes have stretched from 40 minutes to 90 minutes. That’s especially valuable for career and technical education classes that require hands-on work. In welding classes, for example, by the time equipment was properly set up, the period was almost over.
Now, students can actually make progress on projects.
Skyview High School senior Gavin Coffman said “school wasn’t that hard” and it “wasn’t really school,” because of the limitations of only coming in two days per week.
“You’re not going to learn how to weld from book work,” Coffman said.
During the fall, Caldwell High School used a hybrid model with students coming in person twice a week. The student council planned events for homecoming week, but there were restrictions on how many people could attend the football game. Then, midway through the week, the school reverted to fully online.
There was no parade, tailgate or homecoming dance. For seniors like Caldwell student body co-president Alaysia Valverde, the year has been hard.
With all the students back, “it feels more like a community,” Valverde said.
Timberline High School senior Sam Birchfield had a tough time at first. He struggled being alone so often. His motivation for schoolwork dropped off since he wasn’t going to school and seeing teachers every day.
He can no longer sleep in the way he used to on virtual days, but he much prefers in-person classes. He learns better when teachers are teaching from the front of a classroom.
During the hybrid schedule, Birchfield said people were sad. Since they were only at school two days a week, he observed classmates not feeling as invested.
Throughout the past year, students have dealt with the mental fatigue of constantly relearning and adjusting to their new schedule. That burned lots of them out.
In the past two weeks, Birchfield noticed a change.
“It’s a lot more joyful,” Birchfield said.
Generally, students have been appreciative of teachers, the people often caught in the middle, having to adjust lesson plans and working hard to accommodate students. Though some said there wasn’t as much classwork during online days, they pointed out that teachers were often trying their best.
Different teachers handled online days differently, though, making it sometimes challenging for students to keep up, Caldwell High School junior Hayden Kinney said.
Kinney’s grades slipped in the fall as he adjusted to learning online.
“Coming back to full time, I like it because it keeps me present,” Kinney said. “When I was at home two days a week, I would just log on and not really listen.”
Part of the difficulty of navigating the pandemic in schools, Columbia High School senior Nicholas Cutler said, is there are pros and cons to every school board decision.
Cutler works at the clothing store Zumiez and it was much easier for him to schedule that when he wasn’t in school four days a week. When he’s in class, though, he’s less distracted and more focused on what he’s learning.
Beyond what he’s learned in class, this year has taught him how to adapt.
“Everything always changes,” Cutler said. “And change is good too.”