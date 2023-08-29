Shiva Rajbhandari

Boise School Board trustee Shiva Rajbhandari.

 File photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


On Tuesday, authorities charged Tailei Qi, a University of North Carolina graduate student, with having a 9mm handgun on educational property and first-degree murder in a fatal shooting of his faculty advisor, Zijie Yan. 

The shooting caused a campus-wide lockdown while police searched for the gunman, leading to students barricading themselves in classrooms and dorm rooms. It's another instance of a fatal public shooting in the United States and, like many in the recent past, it has garnered national headlines coming from one of the country's premier universities.

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com

Recommended for you

Load comments