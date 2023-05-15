Support Local Journalism


BOISE — As Boiseans bike and walk the greenbelt during the warm summer months, it will be impossible to ignore the faces and symbols painted throughout the new mural inside the Eighth Street Tunnel.

The mural, E Pluribus Unum (Out of Many, One), was dedicated on Monday at Boise’s Anne Frank Memorial. The memorial is the only one of its kind in the United States and one of the few places that displays the entire Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Public Art Program Manager Stephanie Johnson said.

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate from Utah State University and holds degrees in journalism and English. Previously, White worked as a reporter and content manager at the Utah Statesman. In her free time, she can be found baking or watching a good movie.

