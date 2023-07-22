BOISE — The phrase “everyone has a train story” was repeated several times Thursday morning at the Grove Hotel.
Leaders from across the northwest gathered for the Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit to discuss, in part, how they can harness the nostalgia many Americans feel for trains to fuel more investment and growth to shape the future of the industry.
Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner spoke to a group Thursday at an event co-hosted by the Pacific Northwest Economic Region about recent historic investments made in passenger rails and opportunities for growth — including in the Boise area.
“I’m here because you’re here,” Gardner said. “Fundamentally, you have created a momentum and a focus around restoring rail service to this incredible region and it has gotten our attention.”
In 2021, Congress approved $66 billion for rail, which will be made available to recipients early through fiscal year 2026. At least $18 billion will be for expanding passenger service to new corridors.
Gardner said Amtrak, which is the national rail operator, received around 10 times the investment it had been receiving in years prior.
“We are gearing up for this opportunity,” he said.
The primary regions Amtrak has targeted for growth are the South, Southeast and Mountain West.
Regional leaders have been rallying around the idea of bringing back passenger service between Boise and Salt Lake City for years.
Elaine Clegg, CEO of Valley Regional Transit and former Boise city councilmember, said that around three years ago, leaders formed the Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Working Group to determine interest in the idea. Since then, Clegg said, the group has turned Amtrak and others from skeptics to supporters.
Gardner said that while it’s not up to his agency alone to decide where service can go, Amtrak is very supportive of the re-establishment of the portion of the Pioneer line between Idaho and Utah’s capitals.
The Federal Railroad Administration, which is under the U.S. Department of Transportation, will need to OK the corridor for potential expansion. A decision on whether the process can move forward is expected at the end of this year or early into 2024, Gardner said.
If the administration approves it, more detailed work can be done to study how many riders might travel on the line, how fast the travel time would need to be to meet the demand, and how much work the existing rail needs to accommodate it.
The huge population growth that both Boise and Salt Lake City have experienced in the past two years will be an incentive to add service. Decisions on where rail investments will go aren’t made lightly, Gardner said.
There’s also interest in extending the former Pioneer line to Portland as well, although Congress would need to weigh in on this decision, Gardner said.
“These assets are not 10-year assets, they’re not short-term commitments,” he said. “They’re not things that we do and decide to undo. They’re things that stick around, not for decades, but potentially for centuries.”
An Amtrak tunnel in Baltimore was first built while the 18th president, Ulysses S. Grant, was in office.
The U.S. has the largest rail network in the world, at over 140,000 miles. However, most of the system is used for freight. Gardner bemoaned the fact that passenger service is less than what it was in 1970, despite the country adding around 130 million people in that time.
Improving rail service can help accommodate a growing population, traffic congestion and reduce carbon emissions, he said.
“There’s no way through the climate crisis that doesn’t involve rail doing a whole lot more,” he said. “... We need to do more and we can. We can do that by using the infrastructure we have and upgrading it to support the growth of both passenger and freight.”
BUILDING NORTHWEST CONNECTIONS
Idaho has a ways to go when it comes back to rebuilding its passenger rail network, especially compared to its neighbors.
As part of the Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit, legislative leaders from Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Utah and Montana discussed opportunities for the region to work together to create more connections between the states as well as the challenges in doing so.
The Gem State currently has no active passenger rail, outside of the Empire Builder route, which travels between Chicago and Seattle and stops in Sandpoint.
“We have a great history of passenger rail, especially through Southern Idaho and up through McCall from here, but there’s a great deficit now for several decades,” said Idaho Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello.
He said there’s “great passion and energy,” but questions about if riders will return if service is restored.
Western Washington and Oregon are served by the Amtrak Cascade Service, which goes from Vancouver, British Columbia, to Eugene, Oregon, as well as the Coast Starlight that goes from Seattle to Los Angeles.
Utah has a commuter system throughout the Wasatch Front, from Provo to Ogden.
“We know, looking forward with our growth, that we cannot build enough roads to meet the needs of our growth,” said Utah Rep. Mike Schultz.
In the 90s, Montana’s Legislature gave counties the ability to create their own rail authorities, and the state is also served by the Empire Builder route.
All of the lawmakers said that finding funding for rail projects is difficult, especially because federal highway funds can’t for rail projects in many cases. There are also issues in some of the states where the available funds compete with other projects, such as those related to electric vehicles.
Manwaring also said Idaho “lost a generation of that knowledge of what rail service in Idaho looks like, so we’re going to have to have some time to build that up.”
In an effort to boost interest in rail service, Washington state implemented a program that allows children under 18 to ride for free.
“We’re all impacted by our experiences that we have when we’re young,” said Washington state Rep. Jake Fey. “But it’s not necessarily happening for young people today to be familiar with rail and what that would offer them.”