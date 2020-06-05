The Canyon County Republican Women's Group announced it will be meeting noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Golden Palace, 703 Main St. in Caldwell. Idaho State Republican Party Chairman Raul Labrador will be speaking at the event. Social distancing will be adhered to, as the meeting will be outside next to the restaurant.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra is launching a survey to collect input from parents focusing on the availability and use of technology to support instruction. Schools have been operating remotely during COVID-19 and as a result much instruction has been online.
Parents are invited to complete the survey now through June 19 via the State Department of Education at form.jotform.com/IdahoSDE/parentguardiansurvey. The survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete, according to the press release.
“We have an opportunity to transform what we have learned as we faced the challenges of COVID-19 and reimagine what K-12 education might look like when schools reopen in the fall,” Ybarra said in a press release. “Focusing on how technology can be leveraged to make learning more effective is more important than ever.”
Idaho will receive $48 million in CARES Act funding to help schools mitigate the effects COVID-19 has had on education, according to a press release from Ybarra's office. While a majority of these funds will be dispersed to schools, the Department of Education is targeting some funds to address gaps in technology across the state. Feedback from Idaho parents will inform the department’s decisions.
Nampa Parks and Recreation will be opening the city’s outdoor pools, Lincoln Pool and Lakeview Water Park, on Saturday, June 6. The most notable change to the swimming pool operations will be that patrons will need to make online reservations in advance of visiting the pools by signing up at nampaparksandrecreation.org.
To allow for adequate physical distancing, a limited number of people will be allowed to swim during three predetermined two-hour time slots: 12:30-2:30 p.m., 2:45-4:45 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Locker room use will be limited, and patrons are encouraged to come ready to swim and leave the same way. The cost remains $1.25 for children under 5, $2.50 for ages 6-17 and $3.75 for those 18 or older.
Lakeview Water Park is on Seventh Street North inside Lakeview Park. Lincoln Pool is in Lions Park along Davis Avenue.
“Our goal is to provide recreational services that will add enjoyment and quality of life opportunities for Nampa families this coming summer," Darrin Johnson, Nampa Parks and Recreation director, said in the press release.