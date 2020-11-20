Scorpion Entertainment cancels events at Nampa Civic Center
In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Scorpion Entertainment has made the hard decision to cancel all of their currently scheduled performances, the business announced. All tickets purchased for any Scorpion Entertainment production will be automatically refunded within seven to 10 business days.
Details from the announcement include:
- Your ticket provider or venue box office will automatically process refunds for the canceled event
- Tickets purchased with a credit card through ICtickets.com will receive automatic refunds to the original card used for purchase
- Refunds go to the fan who originally purchased the tickets
- Written checks will be mailed back
Those with questions can contact ICtickets at info.fordidahocenter@spectraxp.com.
"We hope that those who come to our shows, the bands who perform in them, and the staff who work them all stay safe during this difficult season," Scorpion Entertainment said in the announcement. "We look to the future with great expectation and hope to see you all again in June of 2021, assuming the current situation is under control."
Albertsons annual Turkey Bucks event underway
Albertsons employees and customers have teamed once again up to provide turkey and all the trimmings to Idahoans struggling to put food on the table this holiday season, Idaho Foodbank announced in a press release. Now until Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, shoppers at 15 Albertsons stores have the opportunity to make a $1, $5 or $10 donation to buy holiday meals for neighbors in need.
Albertsons has been partnering with The Idaho Foodbank since 2005 on this annual campaign to provide holiday meals to Idahoans struggling to put food on the table, according to the release. Last year 13 stores provided 4,199 complete Thanksgiving meals. This year the program is on track to provide over 4,500 traditional holiday meals to
The Idaho Foodbank thanks to Albertsons customers and 15 participating stores located in Boise, Meridian and Pocatello, the release stated. Each meal feeds five to six Idahoans and includes a frozen turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy and rolls.
