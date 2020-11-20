The Idaho Foodbank has moved its Boise operation to a new facility in Meridian. The new warehouse is significantly bigger, providing over three times the total capacity and over two times the freezer space. This increase in square footage expands The Idaho Foodbank’s physical capacity to receive and distribute food to a network of over 465 statewide partners – schools, food pantries, senior centers, feeding sites, shelters, and churches – organizations devoted to serving their communities and providing neighbors in need with the tools to move from insecurity to independence. idahofoodbank.org