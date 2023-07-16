Amanda and Fel Quinn

Amada Quinn, left, and Fel Quinn.

 Photo provided by Amanda Quinn

BOISE — For Amanda Quinn, drug use and the fentanyl crisis represent more than drug bust numbers or overdose statistics. The Boise resident has been closely affected in many ways by addiction, including experiences with her sister and a former husband.

And just a couple months ago, a friend of hers died in Boise from using cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Narcan

The overdose-reversal drug Narcan, a brand name for nasal spray naloxone. A Boise woman and her 23-year-old child have embarked on an effort to increase awareness of fentanyl and are looking to install Narcan vending machines at establishments in downtown Boise.




