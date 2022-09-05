wildfire danger stock art nampa

The Forest Service is urging the public to be extremely careful when camping, hiking or taking motorized trips on public lands.

Blaine County Sheriff’s Office issued an immediate evacuation Sunday night because of the increased fire activity from the Ross Fork Fire, which was started by lightning.

In a Facebook post, Sawtooth National Forest said Blaine and Custer County personnel are evacuating people living in Smiley Creek, Sawtooth City and Alturas Lake because of the increasing fire activity in Beaver Creek drainage.

