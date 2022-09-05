...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures 97 to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight Monday night to midnight MDT Wednesday
night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The Forest Service is urging the public to be extremely careful when camping, hiking or taking motorized trips on public lands.
Blaine County Sheriff’s Office issued an immediate evacuation Sunday night because of the increased fire activity from the Ross Fork Fire, which was started by lightning.
In a Facebook post, Sawtooth National Forest said Blaine and Custer County personnel are evacuating people living in Smiley Creek, Sawtooth City and Alturas Lake because of the increasing fire activity in Beaver Creek drainage.
The evacuation is listed as a level three, meaning people who live in this area should leave immediately.
Highway 75 is open for the public but may be closed in the future for the safety of the public and fire personnel, according to the forest service.
Monday afternoon, the Blaine County Commissioners office held an emergency meeting to vote on two declarations regarding the Ross Fork Fire.
The commissioners unanimously approved a declaration of disaster, and declaration of spending authorization up to $100-thousand dollars with weekly spending updates.
The commissioners also said that fire officials have requested a type two emergency management team to respond to the incident.
The wildfire is estimated to be 6,010 acres and 4% contained.