Four Corners Fire

The Four Corners Fire near Cascade had burned nearly 8,000 acres as of Monday, Aug. 22.

The Valley County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders because of the Four Corners Fire along the western shore of Lake Cascade -- using the "READY, SET, GO" system.

