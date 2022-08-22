Originally published Aug. 14 on KTVB.COM.
The Valley County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders because of the Four Corners Fire along the western shore of Lake Cascade -- using the "READY, SET, GO" system.
In GO status you are advised to leave immediately: God's Acres and French Creek.
In SET status be set to leave at any moment: Campbell Creek south to Raspberry Road.
The Four Corners Fire had burned 7,986 acres and was 4% contained as of early Monday. It's located a half-mile north of Lookout Point and 2 miles west of Cascade in parts of Adams and Valley counties, and is burning in steep, rocky terrain.
Crews on Monday prepared for afternoon storms with strong winds expected to gust up to 30 mph. Smoke may impact some or all areas around the fire, especially Cascade and Donnelly.
Firefighters working in hot, dry conditions Sunday made progress on several sections of the fire. Incident managers say crews removed hazard trees and vegetation, cut fireline and installed pumps and hoses near homes on the western edge of Lake Cascade. Heavy equipment was used to mulch and brush off the road near Campbell Creek. Crews also placed fireline around a spot fire that sparked well outside the main fire perimeter on Saturday, when a brief, gusty thunderstorm passed through.
The Valley County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation notices Thursday evening after the east side of the fire breached a ridge and began moving toward homes and toward the lake. Residents in God's Acres and French Creek were advised to leave immediately after the fire crossed the 435 Road. Other residents in the Campbell Creek area have been advised to be ready to evacuate as quickly as possible should the fire continue to grow.
The sheriff's office is sharing evacuation information on Facebook and sending emergency notifications through the CodeRED app.
The area from Campbell Creek Road to Black Bear Drive on West Mountain is closed to all traffic, including homeowners. While no homes have been burned by the fire, if you have property in that area, you will no longer be able to access it. For the safety of the public and the safety of fire personnel, officials ask the public not to try returning to their homes until the evacuation orders are lifted.
Snowbank Road is closed to all traffic except emergency personnel.
For those evacuating the area of West Mountain, camping areas and space are available at Kelly's White Water Park, and those needing areas for livestock can go to the Valley County Fairgrounds. All campgrounds in Lake Cascade State Park remain open. Any evacuees who need a place to camp are asked to see a campground host for further assistance.
The Buttercup Boat Ramp is open for evacuees. The Van Wyck Boat Ramp parking lot was temporarily closed Thursday night to clear up congestion.
Boaters on Lake Cascade are asked to stay clear of firefighting aircraft flying in to scoop water from the reservoir. Payette National Forest officials said the water scoopers hold 1,600 gallons of water and take 12 seconds to fill to capacity while skimming over water. As of Sunday, officials said they have used hundreds of thousand of gallons of retardant and more than 2 million gallons of water on the fire.
Closure orders have been enacted for some roads, trails and areas of the Boise and Payette National Forests.
Tamarack Resort, which is near the fire, remains in close contact with incident command. The resort remains open, as the fire is several miles south of the boundary, a news release said.
The resort has opened its lower parking lots for anyone in need of RV camping.
The fire is burning in grass and timber, including sub-alpine fir, which is prone to torching and sending firebrands into the air causing spot fires ahead of the main fire front. Heavy smoke is also impacting communities throughout Valley County. As of Sunday, officials are anticipating high temperatures and potentially gusty wind in the following days.
More than 600 personnel are assigned to the Four Corners Fire, under the command of Great Basin Incident Management Team 4, which is a Type 2 team. Interagency hotshot crews arrived over the weekend and identified areas on the southwestern part of the fire where firefighting tactics could be successful.
The Four Corners Fire is one of eight wildfires that Payette National Forest officials responded to after Aug. 13 thunderstorms. In a Facebook post the following day, officials reported that firefighters had begun responding to six fires throughout the national forest that are in connection to the thunderstorms.
FEMA has authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs.
For the most up-to-date information on the fire, people can visit the Four Corners wildfire incident on InciWeb.
More from KTVB.COM: