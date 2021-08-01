BOISE — When the Idaho House formally reprimanded then-Rep. Ray Infanger, R-Salmon, for an ethics violation in 1990, reports said it was the first time such a thing had occurred in the Idaho Legislature in at least a quarter-century.
When the House Ethics Committee on Monday convenes a public hearing into an ethics complaint against Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, for her conduct involving a young woman who accused another lawmaker of rape, it’ll be the second House ethics hearing this year.
Since Infanger’s public reprimand in 1990, the House and Senate have dealt with ethics charges involving nine lawmakers, which averages out to roughly one every three years.
“I don’t think they’ve become more frequent,” said former Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill, who served in the Senate for 19 years before retiring, and now works with the National Institute for Civil Discourse. “I like the fact that we address it. … You have to put the integrity of the body ahead of any one person’s political career or their reputation. It’s not an easy thing.”
Infanger’s violation involved using his position on the Legislature’s joint budget committee to pressure the state labor director to advance Infanger’s son toward a journeyman’s electrician license. “I can now see it was very poor judgment on my part,” the nine-term representative told the House in a formal apology, following his official reprimand.
Others have involved conflicts of interest in which the lawmaker didn’t disclose that he or she would personally benefit from legislative actions.
Former House Speaker Bruce Newcomb said, “There’s an easy out in the rules, and that is disclose. Right up front, disclose. But when you hide it, you don’t divulge that you have a conflict of interest, that’s almost an admission of guilt right there.”
Other ethics issues, like both of this year’s matters, have revolved around “conduct unbecoming” a state lawmaker, which can include criminal conduct.
Sen. John McGee, R-Caldwell, resigned from the Senate in 2012 after his colleagues said they’d convene an ethics committee over allegations he sexually harassed a female Senate staffer. He later served jail time on a related charge.
Former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, resigned from the House in April after the Ethics Committee voted unanimously to recommend suspending him from office without pay for the remainder of his term. He acknowledged having sexual contact with a 19-year-old House intern while denying wrongdoing, claiming it was consensual. The ethics panel noted a pattern of his attempting to pursue romantic liaisons with women in the Statehouse.
The two complaints against Giddings both involve her actions in regard to the young woman who accused von Ehlinger of rape, including Giddings’ testimony at von Ehlinger’s ethics hearing. Giddings posted a link to a “Redoubt News” post including the young woman’s name, photo and personal details both on her Facebook page and in an electronic newsletter she sent out to constituents, actions she defended to the Ethics Committee.
“It is my understanding that Jane Doe’s name was in that article,” she said. “I had not, you know, thoroughly examined all of that. I wanted both sides of the story to be accurately represented.” Her newsletter called the ethics case a “blatant liberal smear job.”
“It was my understanding there was no criminal proceeding going on at the time, therefore everything was in accordance with House Rule 45,” Giddings said. “And if Rep. von Ehlinger’s name was going to be made public, I believe that everybody should be innocent until proven guilty, and that both sides of the story should be equally represented.”
Monday’s hearing begins at 9 a.m. in room EW 42 of the state Capitol, though the agenda notes that the meeting room is subject to change. It’ll be live-streamed online on the Legislature’s “InSession” streaming service at idahoptv.org/insession.
The ethics committee, like previous House and Senate ethics committees, is evenly split between the two parties; it has three Democrats and three Republicans, and is chaired by Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay.
One of the two complaints against Giddings was filed by Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, the chairman of the House Judiciary, Rules & Administration Committee. The second was signed by 24 House members, including 16 Republicans and eight Democrats.
The hearing has no set ending time, and may run into the next day if needed. Here’s a look at past ethics issues that have come up in the Idaho Legislature since 1990:
1990: As detailed above, the House formally reprimanded Rep. Ray Infanger, R-Salmon. The letter of reprimand in the House Journal from then-Speaker Tom Boyd said, “The committee unanimously found that a serious lack of judgment on your part occurred which left the impression that you attempted to use your position as a member of the house for the benefit of a member of your family, all of which is contrary to the public interest.”
1990: Later that same year, the Senate convened a bipartisan inquiry into allegations that Sen. John Peavey, D-Carey, went through outgoing mail left on the sergeant-at-arms’ desk by Sen. Larrey Anderson, R-Twin Falls. Peavey took the basket of envelopes and counted them to see if they exceeded a Senate mailing allowance, then returned them. The committee found no rule violations, but directed Peavey to apologize to Anderson.
2003: House Speaker Bruce Newcomb, R-Burley, requested an ethics committee to look into his own actions in a potential open meeting violation. The committee found no violation.
2005: The Senate convened an ethics committee to investigate charges that Sen. Jack Noble, R-Kuna, lied about the origins of a bill he introduced that would have allowed his own store to sell liquor despite being across the street from Melba Elementary School, a fact he didn’t disclose. The bipartisan committee recommended Noble be censured and stripped of all leadership responsibilities; he resigned before the full Senate could vote on the recommendation.
2010-2011: Tax-protesting Rep. Phil Hart, R-Athol, was the subject of multiple ethics charges for repeatedly invoking legislative privilege to avoid court proceedings in his personal fight against paying his federal and state income taxes; for illegally cutting logs from state school endowment land that he used to build his North Idaho home and never fully paying an outstanding judgment for the timber theft; and for failure to disclose conflicts of interest regarding legislation. He was removed from the House Tax Committee and agreed to give up his vice chairmanship of the House Transportation Committee to avoid ethics sanctions; he apologized to the House. Later, he lost his home in his federal tax case.
2012: Sen. John McGee, R-Caldwell, resigned from the Senate after being told an ethics committee would be convened to investigate charges of sexual harassment against him unless he resigned. He later faced charges in court.
2012: The Senate convened an ethics committee to investigate charges that Sen. Monty Pearce, R-New Plymouth, failed to disclose his interest in oil and gas leases while hearing legislation in the committee he chaired involving oil and gas leases and backed by the company with whom he had leases. He disclosed the interest before the Senate’s final floor vote on the bill. The committee found no violation.
2014: The House convened an ethics committee after Rep. Shannon McMillan, R-Silverton, requested that it do so after she admitted she failed to disclose that she’d benefit financially from legislation she supported. The bipartisan committee imposed no sanction in light of her voluntary disclosure, urging her and all House members to note conflict of interest disclosure rules.
2021: This year saw ethics investigations into Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, who resigned before the full House could vote on a unanimous committee recommendation to suspend him from office without pay for the rest of his term; and Rep. Priscilla Giddings, for her actions toward von Ehlinger’s young accuser.
Hill, who chaired the 2005 Senate panel that investigated the charges against Noble, said, “I sat as the chair of that ethics committee for Jack Noble. He was my seatmate. I knew his family. And you knew that whatever action you took was going to affect not only him, but his family and those that cared about him as well as his constituents.”
“That and the John McGee one were probably the two hardest things I ever did in the 19 years I was in the Legislature,” Hill said. “It’s just grueling. You fret over them, you pray about them, you worry about the effect. But you always have to put the integrity and the reputation of the body over an individual legislator.”
“If we tarnish the reputation of the body or have people lose confidence in the legislative bodies themselves, or the office of governor or whatever it is, then I think they’re going to have less respect for the laws that are passed,” Hill said, “because they don’t respect the people who passed the laws.”
Hill said he doesn’t believe Idaho has reached that point. “We hear loud voices, and many of those voices are critical,” he said. “They’re more crude in some ways than what they used to be. But I don’t think there are more of them. The people I talk to, for the most part they love their country and they love their government, they love their state.”
Newcomb said it’s not a matter of needing more ethics rules. “I think they’re adequate if they’re enforced,” he said. “They only need to be enforced.”
Said Hill, “As elected officials, we need to be on a vigilant lookout, to make sure that we are not conducting ourselves in a manner that is going to reflect poorly upon the people’s government.”