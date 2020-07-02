BOISE — Two swimming ponds at Esther Simplot Park have been closed due to an algae bloom discovered near the children's beach swimming area.
The city of Boise said test results recovered cyanobacteria, a type of photosynthetic bacteria that is generated from increases in the nutrients in the water, was discovered in Pond 1 (where the children’s beach is located) and Pond 2 at the park.
The tests indicated that the bacteria is toxic and the city closed the ponds.
"The winter run-off, wet spring and low river flows are contributing factors to the bacteria," said Doug Holloway, superintendent of recreation services for Boise, in an email.
Holloway said in an email that the city is treating the toxic bacteria with increased river flows through Quinn’s pond and into the Esther's pond to try to decrease the magnitude of the bacteria. He said the city does not know when the ponds will reopen.
Quinn’s Pond and Veterans Pond remain open for swimming, wading and recreation as test results continue to show that they have not been affected by the cyanobacteria.