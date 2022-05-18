Canyon County voters showed strong support for some far-right candidates in Tuesday’s Republican primary, which was underscored in two races where establishment Republicans were defeated.
Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, who is co-chair of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, lost Tuesday to newcomer Brian Lenney. And Meridian businessman Chris Trakel beat Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, who had made a bid for an open Senate seat, the Idaho Press previously reported.
Trakel garnered nearly 54% of the vote, while Chaney received about 46%.
“I’m glad,” Trakel said. “I’m looking forward to actually working with people and keeping my promises to them and hopefully moving everything in the right direction … no pun intended.”
Voter turnout was just under 28%, according to Canyon County spokesperson Joe Decker.
Trakel said he believed pandemic measures hurt small businesses in Caldwell and voters were looking for change.
There are definitely divisions within the Republican Party, Trakel said. There’s one side he referred to as more establishment and another side that is anti-establishment.
“It’s tearing the party apart,” Trakel said. “Unfortunately, it’s come down to the fact of you’re either 100% with me or against me.”
Chaney, a Caldwell attorney, was first elected to the Idaho House of Representatives in 2014. He has described himself as “outspoken against vigilante and ‘extremist’ groups in the state.”
At least one of those groups, the Idaho Liberty Dogs, celebrated Chaney’s defeat on social media.
Chaney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trakel, who is from Meridian, served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2001 to 2016, the Idaho Press previously reported. He previously said he decided to run because he felt politicians were not voting to preserve individual liberties.
As of April 27, Trakel had out-fundraised Chaney in the District 11 Senate race. However, as of May 18, Chaney had raised more money, which included a $6,000 loan from himself to his campaign in early April.
In the District 13 Senate race, Lenney won with over 57% of the vote compared with Agenbroad’s 42%.
People had told his campaign they were ready for something different, Lenney told the Idaho Press on Wednesday.
“I think it’s a referendum on politics as usual in the statehouse,” Lenney said. “We won in Canyon County ... it was a coordinated effort by a lot of people in Nampa. We have a huge grassroots movement.”
There are definitely divisions within the Republican Party, he said. However, Lenney views the real divide as between those who want big government and those who want small government.
Tuesday’s elections represented an opportunity for cultural change in the state Senate, he said.
“We did lose a lot of races at the upper levels, from governor’s office, all the way down (to) lieutenant governor,” Lenney said. “But I think we really sent the establishment politicians a message last night.”
On Wednesday, Agenbroad said he was disappointed. He said his race was ultimately driven by a smear campaign. In an Idaho Press guest opinion last month, Agenbroad said the Idaho Freedom Foundation had attacked him through social media and mailers.
“I think there are divisions in the Republican Party. I think that can be healthy,” Agenbroad said. “My concern is the behavior, not so much the different ideas.”
Tom Dale, who served as mayor of Nampa for 12 years and had separate six-year stints with the Nampa City Council and as a Canyon County commissioner, concurred with Agenbroad’s assessment of the race.
“Vicious smearing postcards and ads that made Jeff look just terrible,” Dale said. “It’s unfortunate that type of campaigning proved to be successful. A lot of those ads were a misrepresentation of truth and some were flat-out false.”
Dale said he was surprised with the results for both Chaney and Agenbroad. He referenced Agenbroad’s experience in the finance area and his standing in JFAC as a plus, not just for the immediate area, but the state as a whole.
“He has been a rock-solid supporter of many things in the Nampa community,” Dale said. “Whether it be with the Chamber of Commerce, charity things. We don’t know a whole lot about Mr. Lenney, but I know what we lost with Jeff.”
Agenbroad had out-fundraised Lenney, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s website.
Agenbroad, who served three terms, had championed his time as a senator, the Idaho Press previously reported. However, Lenney had raised concerns about the state, saying it wasn’t the “conservative utopia” he had thought it was.
His website said his platform includes increasing bodily autonomy as well as making abortion unthinkable. He said he will support and fight for legislation that promotes American Exceptionalism, bans on teaching Critical Race Theory, Social Emotional Learning and Diversity and Inclusion, and beating back the sexual indoctrination of our children.
In contrast with Ada County, Canyon County voters cast their ballots for more far-right candidates. Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin received only 25% of the vote for governor in Ada County, but received 35% of the vote in Canyon County. Incumbent Gov. Brad Little won the statewide vote with 52.76% of the vote.
In the race for lieutenant governor, Priscilla Giddings received 34.6% of the vote to Scott Bedke’s 59.6% in Ada County. In Canyon, Bedke received only 49% compared to Giddings’ 45%. Bedke won the statewide race by taking home 51.63% of the vote.
And in the superintendent of public instruction race, self-proclaimed “political outsider” Branden Durst took home over 36% of the vote in Canyon County, compared with Debbie Critchfield (34.63%) and Sherri Ybarra (29.16%). Critchfield took home the majority of votes in Ada County, 40.9%, and in the state, 39.6%.