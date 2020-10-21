CALDWELL — When court services moved online in Ada and Canyon counties because of the COVID-19 pandemic, court interpreters were unsure of what their work would look like.
Though in-person court hearings halted in March in the Treasure Valley, the need for interpreters did not. The language access offices in both counties had to figure out a way to still serve people in need.
Court interpreters typically sit in courtrooms next to the person they are interpreting for and translate words and sentences in real time, as they are spoken.
Grace Almeida, a Canyon County interpreter who helps coordinate in the Language Access office, said from 2018 to 2019, the number of cases where interpreters were needed grew by 700. In 2020, the number of cases where interpreters are needed is lower because of the backlog of cases put on pause due to the pandemic.
In Ada County, about 3,600 cases as of September 2020 required an interpreter, said Sandra Barrios, Trial Court Administrator for Ada County.
In Canyon County, the court hearings are over Zoom, while Ada County uses a few different platforms, Barrios said.
On Monday around 11:30 a.m., Almeida logged onto her Zoom account to help interpret for a man during an arraignment hearing. The man, who spoke Spanish, called in from the Canyon County jail, where he was stationed in one of the jail’s makeshift Zoom conference rooms.
There are two different types of interpretation — consecutive and real time. With consecutive interpretation the interpreter listens to a few sentences from whoever is speaking and translates the sentences to the necessary language before the speaker continues. The consecutive process takes a long time, Almeida said, nearly three times as long as the real time, or simultaneous, interpretation, where the interpreter translates words as they are spoken.
When Canyon County first started using Zoom for court hearings, Almeida said she interpreted one case that would have normally taken half an hour, and instead took more than two hours because she had to do consecutive translation.
Despite the challenges, Almeida said the language access office is not just there to provide an interpreter, “we are here because we are committed to equal access to fair justice,” she said.
When interpreting in courtrooms, Almeida said typically sits next to the person she is interpreting for and watches them closely.
“Sometimes you can tell by their face that they didn’t understand something, so you try to work around the word they didn’t understand,” Almeida said. “With online services, you have to watch them closely and they have to tell you if they didn’t understand something.”
In Ada County, interpreters are using the consecutive technique, Barrios said. But in Canyon County, Almeida said the Language Access office recently started using a function on Zoom that allows them to do real-time interpretation.
The simultaneous interpretive function can be turned on by the Zoom meeting host and it allows the designated interpreter to provide their own audio channel for the language they are translating into. The other meeting attendees can select the “English” channel and the individual who needs the other language will select the other language channel. There is also the option to mute one of the channels so they only hear their chosen language being spoken.
“COVID has changed everything for us and it is a challenge, but we still try to give the best possible service as much as we can,” Almeida said.
Ada County is still working on training court interpreters, judges and others on the simultaneous function, Barrios said.
For people who need to attend an online court hearing, both courthouses offer services. In Canyon County, there are Zoom kiosks set up on the second floor, where a court marshal helps individuals attend their Zoom hearings. There are tablets and headsets available at the kiosks.
In Ada County, Barrios said the courthouse has kiosks at the Expo Idaho building and at the Le Bois building. If someone does come to the Ada County courthouse and needs access to a hearing, she said they will set them up with a tablet.
Barrios said people can call the courthouse with questions and interpreters are available to them, she said the court also provides forms in various languages so people can get a form that is in the language they are most comfortable with.
“Courts have to provide equal access to everyone, that is what we are working on,” Barrios said.