Environmental groups are suing the U.S. government to stop insecticide spraying aimed at grasshoppers and Mormon crickets in 17 western states, including Oregon, California, Idaho and Wyoming.
The Center for Biological Diversity and the Portland-based Xerces Society have filed suit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service over the use of insecticide spraying on millions of acres of land.
The lawsuit focuses on Oregon, Montana, Wyoming and Idaho, where there has been heavy spraying.
In 2021, Oregon had its worst outbreak of Mormon crickets and grasshoppers in 50 years with a record 10 million acres damaged, according to the state agriculture department.
The insects can have voracious and destructive appetites.
Erik Wenninger, a professor of entomology and extension specialist at the University of Idaho, said Mormon crickets and certain species of grasshoppers, while not the “most important pests of crops,” “can cause significant damage to crops grown in Idaho.”
Additionally, drought conditions can lead to outbreaks of the pests, which can “severely defoliate plants and decimate crop yields,” Wenninger said.
“Global climate change is making drought more widespread and severe in the West. Therefore, the threat posed by these pests to agricultural production in Idaho and the Western U.S. in general will almost certainly continue and increase,” Wenninger said.
Grasshoppers and Mormon crickets will feed on “hundreds of different plants,” with grasshoppers preferring grasses and Mormon crickets targeting broadleaves, according to Chanel Tewalt, Deputy Director of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture.
The lawsuit argues the federal agency failed to follow proper procedures and the spraying can hurt endangered wildlife and birds as well as other insects key to pollination and food chains.
“Over 80% of animals in rangelands are insects and they are the backbone of ecosystems; providing pollination, food for birds such as sage grouse and helping clean up waste from animals,” said Scott Black, executive director for the Xerces Society. “These broad-scale pesticide applications could have major negative impacts not only on the grasshoppers that are targeted but on wildlife broadly.”
The Oregon environmental and conservation group said government spraying programs — which rely on diflubenzuron — could hurt monarch butterflies, bee colonies and the greater sage grouse who eat grasshoppers.
Western lands are home as many 1,000 species of native bees essential to regional ecosystems.
Sage grouse populations are down 90% and runoff from insecticides can also adversely impact native fish, according to the groups. Diflubenzuron is also highly toxic to crustaceans and aquatic invertebrates, Wenninger said, which could lead to a “detrimental” trickle-down effect to animals that feed on those organisms.
“In APHIS‘s telling, its program magically affects only grasshoppers, and only as much as necessary,” said Andrew Missel, staff attorney at Advocates for the West, which is representing the groups in the federal lawsuit. “But that’s not how pesticides work; blanketing hundreds of thousands or even millions of acres of rangelands with broad-scale pesticides kills bees, butterflies, moths, beetles and other vital species, and threatens to further impair ecosystems already suffering from the effects of drought and climate change.”
A USDA spokesperson declined comment. “We do not comment on ongoing litigation,” the spokeswoman said.
The green groups said other insecticides approved by the feds for spraying include carbaryl, malathion and chlorantraniliprole.
The lawsuit was filed June 1 in U.S. District Court in Portland and challenges Biden administration spraying efforts.
There are more than 230 endangered species in the 17 states encompassing the spraying and legal challenge.
Those include yellow-billed cuckoos, black-footed ferrets, bull trout, Ute ladies’-tresses orchids, Oregon spotted frogs and Spalding’s catchflies.
In Oregon, the federal government is accepting bids to spray 30,000 acres of public lands.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture is also accepting grant applications from farmers and ranchers to use diflubenzuron to curtail grasshoppers and Mormon crickets.
The Oregon Legislature allocated $4.6 million for insect mitigation after last year’s record damages. Farmers and other property owners can be reimbursed as much as 75% of those costs.
“This chemical is generally of low toxicity to humans, other mammals, birds, and honeybees,” the state agriculture agency said in a statement earlier his month.