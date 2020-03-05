ADA COUNTY — Public agencies in Ada County on Thursday announced their preparations to address the possibility of a coronavirus outbreak in the area.
The city of Boise has established a task force to address virus-related concerns, according to a news release from the city. Mayor Lauren McLean and acting Boise Fire Chief Romeo Gervais announced the task force jointly. The task force is chaired by Mallory Wilson, the city’s emergency manager, and includes representatives from the police and fire departments, as well as City Council Pro Tem Holli Woodings.
As of Thursday, there are no reported cases of coronavirus in Idaho, according to a special state website set up to provide information about the possible threat. Fifteen people have been tested for the virus as of Thursday, according to the site, including one Oregon resident tested in Idaho. Nine people are being monitored for the virus in Idaho, according to the site.
“This task force will focus on coordinating and planning for an outbreak with other state and local entities and will report to the Mayor on efforts and coordination with local, regional and state agencies,” according to the release.
Additionally, Idaho’s Central District Health — which serves Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties — announced Thursday it has set up a call center and a hotline to help provide people with accurate information about the virus. Active as of Thursday, the call center will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., according to the release. Residents can call the hotline at 208-321-2222. The announcement follows a move by Southwest District Health, which serves Canyon, Gem, Washington, Payette, Owyhee and Adams counties, to set up a call center and hotline earlier in the week. That call center can be reached at 208-455-5411.
Gov. Brad Little announced Wednesday his creation of a statewide task force to address a possible coronavirus threat, which includes representation from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management and the Idaho Association of Hospitals, among others.