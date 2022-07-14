BOISE — About 30 Boise residents from different neighborhood associations stood in the shade of trees at Ivywild Park on Thursday afternoon, the future location for a skating spot supported by the Neighborhood Investment Program.
Energize Our Neighborhoods partners the city with Boise’s 35 neighborhood associations, bringing project ideas to life each year. For 2023, $318,765 total was awarded to nine projects across Boise, allowing construction to begin soon.
“This energize program is another way that we can get investment direct to our neighborhoods, to support the goals that each of you has to strengthen your neighborhoods,” Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said. “Because it really is the neighborhoods that make Boise what she is as a city.”
These investments include a volleyball court at Molenaar Park, a walking path at Jefferson Elementary and the skate spot at Ivywild. Several neighborhoods will also receive funding for signs.
“I encourage you to make sure that your neighbors and everybody who lives in the area of these investments knows that they’re happening,” McLean said. “Thank you for your partnership with the city, because you help make our neighborhoods so much stronger.”
Boise City Council President Elaine Clegg commended the neighborhood associations for making the projects possible.
“Thank you all for loving your neighborhood in a way that I think all of us love,” Clegg said. “It’s one of the things that makes the city of Boise a special place.”
With funds from the city and project proposals from the neighborhood associations, Clegg saw the energize project as a way to build a bridge between the city and Boise residents.
“This is how we let those in the neighborhoods respond directly to what they need,” Clegg said.
Josh Davis, president of the Boise Skateboard Association, saw Ivywild’s new skate spot as growth in available activities for older kids.
Born and raised in Boise, Davis reminisced of a simpler time for skaters in the city.
“When I first started getting into skateboarding, there was actually an empty parking lot where the county courthouse is right now, and it was basically an old abandoned parking lot,” Davis said. “It wasn’t technically legal, things would get broken, we’d have to fix it.”
Since then, Davis has seen changes in availability for skateboarding. Rhodes Skate Park downtown is well known in the region, with people traveling to come visit since it was built in 1995.
Still, he hopes to fill in the spots in between at local parks like Ivywild, giving kids access to skating close to home.
“Our goal is just to promote the building of facilities to allow kids to recreate whether it’s scooters, bikes, skateboards, whatever,” Davis said. “We just found that there has been a space kind of missing.”
Davis differentiated between actual skating parks versus smaller skate spots, with skating parks being larger with more features. He is excited to see the Ivywild skate spot come to fruition with the opportunity it will provide kids.
“It’s amazing, it’s so gratifying, (the association) understands the impact that skateboarding can have on kids’ lives,” Davis said. “It goes so much beyond just the physical activity, but the way the kids approach life.”
Davis estimated that the skate spot will be done by early spring, with construction likely to begin in the fall.
Opportunities like this can be life changing according to Davis, “Some of those kids will never know who I am, and I’ll never know who some of those kids are, but we can know that we’ve made a positive impact on their life.”