NAMPA — Six and a half years of planning finally came to life on May 3. After a spontaneous career change, Carl Holloway devised a strategy to launch his own business. He built it from a garage-based operation to a 30,000-square-foot facility.
Endless Archery, the new indoor archery and pro shop center in Nampa, opened four weeks ago. Holloway, the owner, is awestruck when he steps inside.
“I still walk in here and go, 'Wow.' It happened. It still blows my mind,” Holloway said. “Outside, the building looks big. But when you come inside, it looks even bigger.”
The new center features 54 shooting lanes that reach 60 yards out. There’s a test lane for people seeking customer service to improve their equipment. A day pass is $12 to shoot on the range, which will also host lessons, leagues and tournaments. It features target bales and three-dimensional animals for target practice. The grand opening is Saturday with a raffle and prizes at the building off Park Centre Way.
Holloway grew up in the Treasure Valley and has long had a passion for shooting since he began around 8 years old. Now his pursuit of opening his own facility has become reality.
"Making sure it was done the right way (took more than six years),” Holloway said. “It makes a big difference when you have what you want."
Holloway, 39, previously was a wealth adviser. He said his father once asked, “If there was one thing you could do in life, what would you do?” His answer was archery.
So Holloway came home from work one day and told his wife he was leaving the wealth advising industry.
“She goes, 'What are we going to be doing?'” Holloway recalled. “I told her I was going to open an archery shop. I basically got the look of, 'If I could kill you right now, I probably would.'”
Holloway put together a business plan and began operating out of his garage. He prioritized taking care of customers. Without the space for a range, the business tuned and repaired bows and sold equipment. Basically everything Endless Archery still does, except without a shooting range on site to practice and its own space for the shop.
Included in the design of the pro shop is an area with barstools specifically for customers to sit and share their shooting stories with staff members — an example of how they want to help visitors feel comfortable.
The range is among the largest indoor archery facilities in the western United States, Holloway said. With their own space to shoot and test out recently fixed equipment, staff members can now provide a more complete experience for customers.
“They always take real good care of me and my family so I just keep coming back,” longtime customer Scott Simpson said. “Now they've got the best facility I've ever been in.”
Tom Hahn, a technician at Endless Archery, had been working with Holloway “on and off, behind the scenes” for several years, he said, before he became full time in February.
The two would take the equipment from Holloway’s garage, pack it into a truck and travel around to various national competitions. At an event in California they began to earn a reputation of being the go-to people if any shooters needed equipment help in the middle of a competition, Hahn said.
Hahn remembers sitting with Holloway nearly seven years ago at an outdoor range brainstorming what could be possible. They fleshed out the long-term idea and drew up the company’s logo. Hahn wishes he kept that piece of paper.
Still, though, it took time to find the right location, receive permits and build the building.
“It was tough to keep the dream going,” Hahn said, “when every time you turn around somebody was trying to stop you.”
Building the facility in the past two and a half years was the most challenging part, Holloway said.
In just the past few weeks, Holloway said the business has been “substantially busy.” He’s already looking forward to hosting national events and nationally ranked archers.
“I'm just excited. Almost beyond excited,” Holloway said. “We always tell people hey, your passion in archery is our obsession. We're obsessed with doing what we do.”