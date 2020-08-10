BOISE — As Congress continues to debate federal benefits for people affected by the pandemic, local workers like Christina Delgadillo of Boise shoulder the weight of uncertainty.
After being laid off from her call center job in late March due to the pandemic, Delgadillo waited 12 weeks for her unemployment benefits from the Idaho Department of Labor. When she finally got the money, it included her normal amount from the state and the additional $600 per week from the federal government through the CARES Act.
Those federal payments expired at the end of July.
As the expiration date came and went, Congress failed to agree on how to extend the benefits. President Trump on Saturday issued an executive order to partially extend the payments by $400 per week, but states must pitch in $100 of that. Governors and state labor department officials were scrambling Monday to determine whether they could implement the order, the Associated Press reports.
Idaho Department of Labor is still reviewing the executive order and waiting for more details from the U.S. Department of Labor, spokeswoman Georgia Smith said.
Meanwhile, Delgadillo is still out of work.
“It’s been difficult,” she said, in a phone interview from her home in Marsing on July 28. “I can’t tell you how many countless resumes and applications I’ve put in. I felt like I could get another job without COVID, but right now it’s so uncertain. There are all these jobs posted and you keep thinking, ‘Why am I not getting an interview?’ And I got turned down.”
Delgadillo is one of millions of Americans who were receiving federal unemployment benefits but are now returning to their previous levels of payments. Some say these extra funds were the difference between low-income Americans making ends meet or losing their homes during the past few months, but others say the extra funds were an incentive for people to turn down work and stay home on the taxpayers’ dime.
The extra $600 is roughly equivalent to earning $15 per hour full time, which is a bit more than double the minimum wage of $7.25 per hour in Idaho. For some workers, the state and federal unemployment benefits totaled more than what their paycheck would have been, due to low wages in many sectors of the American economy, such as food service and hospitality.
While the federal benefits were being paid out, they made up 15% of the entire nation’s wages, NPR reported. A report from the Urban Land Institute found the extra $600 payment was one of three federal relief policies that kept more than 10 million Americans out of poverty this year. The Census Bureau defines the poverty threshold as roughly $13,000 for a single individual and $26,000 for a family of four with two adults and two children.
Delgadillo’s husband is still working, so they are going to get by, but she said the loss of the $600 will be a strain on their finances until she can find work. Until then, she is frustrated at how people view those who are continuing to get state unemployment.
“If you report you turned down work you disqualify for any unemployment,” Delgadillo said. “I have some friends who said, ‘Well, people (with unemployment) stay off work’ and it really offended me because they don’t know how hard it is to find a job and how bad they want to go back to work. It’s not fun at all.”
Heidi Hunter does not see it the same way. She was also laid off from her job as a prep cook at Boise’s Cracker Barrel in March, but was back to work by the end of May. Hunter collected $787 per week in unemployment benefits, including the federal $600, while her restaurant was closed, which she called “an extreme amount.”
She said she had savings, and is confused why other hourly workers like herself don’t.
“There’s no incentive to go back to work,” she said. “It’s making people lazy. It makes it harder on me at my job when I’m working 50 hours a week trying to cover their part.”
Hunter applied for Gov. Brad Little’s back-to-work bonus of $1,200 for people returning to full-time work between May 1 and July 1, but she hasn’t received it yet. She is not too concerned about the bonus check not coming in, but is frustrated some essential workers were not given the chance to earn extra money while some sat at home unemployed.
“My daughter and her girlfriend worked through this whole thing and they’re not being compensated for having to work through the whole thing,” she said. “Other people it’s like, ‘Oh well, my unemployment is going to stop,’ not realizing it’s too late to go back to work and get that back-to-work bonus now.”
While a decision is reached nationally on whether benefits will return, Hunter will continue cooking at Cracker Barrel, and Degadillo’s job search is still on.
“We didn’t ask for the $600,” Degadillo said. “Nobody asked for it.”