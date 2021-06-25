EMMETT — Emmett school bus driver and driver trainer Rachel Crawford has been awarded the Driver Trainer of the Year. The award is given by the Student Transportation Division of the Idaho Department of Education.
“I didn’t expect to get the award, so it’s just kind of surprising, and exciting,” Crawford said.
Crawford has trained school bus drivers for four years in the Emmett School District, and has driven school buses since 1998, according to a news release from the district. She helps train up to six drivers each year for the district with help from a fellow driver, Laura Nitzel, the release said.
Bus drivers must acquire a commercial driver’s license, or CDL, which requires both learning new information and practicing operating the vehicles, Crawford said.
“The hardest part for people learning it is memorizing it all,” Crawford said. “It is so rewarding when they get it and they pass that test.”
Crawford’s approach to training has earned her the admiration of her colleagues.
“Rachel has a very warm and welcome smile for everyone she meets,” said Shauna Davis, student transportation supervisor for the district, in her nomination for Crawford. “All drivers who train under her direction have nothing but complimentary comments, saying she is very positive and easy to work with.”
Crawford decided to work as a bus driver when she realized the job’s schedule would allow her to work while her children were in school, the release said. Districts across the country have had trouble recruiting drivers, but the work is tailor-made for young parents, Crawford said.
Crawford refers to the students she transports as her “bus babies.” Though she enjoys working with students of all ages, the middle school and high school crowd are especially rewarding, Crawford said.
“What’s really cool is when you have middle school or high school kids who sit up front because they choose to visit you or want your advice,” Crawford said. “I’ve had high school kids say, ‘You’re like my second mom,’” she said. She works to strike a balance between being friendly and approachable, and being “boss of the bus,” she said.
Not all students ride the bus throughout their school years.
Students tend to disappear from buses once they are eligible for their driver’s license, Crawford said. However, she will sometimes transport them for sporting events or field trips, and students who have stopped riding to and from school are excited to see her again. And on her regular routes, she is often passed by students who she used to bus that are now driving, and they often greet her with a smile and a wave.