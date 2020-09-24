EMMETT — Emmett High School will close for a thorough cleaning Friday after one student tested positive for COVID-19 and two others are considered probable cases, the Emmett School District announced Thursday.
The classrooms are disinfected daily as part of the district's reopening plan, and Friday's closure will allow for a deep clean.
Only the high school will close Friday, and scheduled athletics events will take place as planned, according to Principal Wade Carter.
Southwest District Health officials are contacting students and staff who had direct contact with the confirmed and probable cases regarding quarantine requirements.
“This is a good reminder for students, parents, staff and community members that the recommendations for staying home when sick, social distancing, masking and keeping hands clean are essential to keeping students in a face-to-face learning atmosphere,” Superintendent Craig Woods said in a statement.
“It’s hoped that exposures will be contained and limited to just those who have already been notified. We rather be safe and take these precautionary steps now, and ultimately keep school open for the long-term,” Carter said.
Woods asks parents to contact their school office if children are sick or people in the household have tested positive for COVID.
"This early information helps us look at ways to contain outbreaks," he said.
The school district is in the "yellow" category of reopening and started its fourth week of school Monday. This category, the second of four, shows minimal community spread and allows school buildings to be open with protocols in place such as social distancing.