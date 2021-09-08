We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
FILE — Students arrive for the first day of school at Carberry Elementary School in Emmett in this August 2020 photo.
EMMETT — Kenneth J. Carberry Elementary School in Emmett has seen a significant increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases and will be closed Thursday and Friday as a result.
The Emmett School District announced the two-day closure in a news release, stating the school had seen a large number of quarantines for close contact. Classes at Carberry will resume Sept. 13.
From Aug. 31 to Sept. 6 the district reported 35 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and had 92 students and staff listed as quarantined. During the past week, 11 staff members in the district have contracted COVID-19, the district said.
District officials asked parents to "please keep sick children home, report confirmed tests, exposures to attendance secretaries; stay home while waiting for results and please follow Emmett School District’s quarantine policies."
The district's policy states that if a student has close contact with a person who tests positive for COVID-19, the student is asked to quarantine for at least five days before being tested. Students can return to school if a COVID-19 test is negative, but must continue to monitor symptoms. Students who don’t test must quarantine for 10 days. Students should not return to school until after negative test results are received.
The quarantine period begins from "the date of direct contact with the person who was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, not necessarily when the test results are received," the district said.
For information, go to the district's COVID Information page on its website, emmettschools.org.