West Bonner School Board Chair Keith Rutledge

Originally published July 7 on IdahoEdNews.org.

PRIEST RIVER — Two embattled West Bonner School Board leaders rejected calls for their resignation and will face their constituents in next month’s recall election.

West Bonner School Board Vice Chair Susan Brown
