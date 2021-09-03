We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Elmore County commissioners Friday voted 1-2 to approve Dr. Ryan Cole to the board of Central District Health. Cole needed just one 'yes' vote to be confirmed for the role.
Central District Health will officially confirm Dr. Cole's nomination during its next meeting.
The lone Elmore County commissioner to vote in favor was Al Hofer, who said he agrees with Dr. Cole that the current COVID-19 response isn't working and things have to change.
If all three Elmore County commissioners had voted against Cole's appointment, the vote would have been tied at 6-6, something that Central District Health officials said has never happened. What happens when a board nominee has a tied vote is unclear since it has never been an issue.
Ada County commissioners voted 2-1 for Cole, Boise County voted 3-0 for Cole and Valley County voted 1-2 against him.
Cole first gained notoriety when his Garden City testing lab was slammed by the winter surge of COVID-19 cases in December. Since then, the doctor has become more outspoken against the COVID-19 vaccines, once calling them "needle rape."
Republican Ada County Commissioners Rod Beck and Ryan Davidson appointed Cole to the Central District Health Board after former board member Dr. Tedd Epperly was forced off the board in June.
Epperly served on the board for more than 15 years. Beck and Davidson wanted to remove Epperly and have someone in the position that was more aligned with their views.
"I think if they get the wrong person in that role, it could potentially harm the community in regards to the importance of the decisions and standing up and speaking out on behalf of the public's health, which is going to be so important,” Epperly told KTVB in June.