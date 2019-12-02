The Idaho Department of Fish and Game are seeking information from the public about a recent poaching of two elk that were a cow and calf pair.
Fish and Game say the two elk were found in Unit 40, just off the Mud Flat Road near Pole Creek in Owyhee County. No meat was taken from either carcass, which were shot on or about Nov. 22. The cow elk was radio collared as part of a monitoring study conducted by Idaho Fish and Game.
"I am very interested in visiting with anyone who has information regarding this case," said Jeremy Gaffield, Fish and Game conservation officer who investigated the incident. Evidence was also collected at the scene.
Citizens Against Poaching is offering a reward for information in the case and callers can remain anonymous. Contact them at 1-800-632-5999 24 hours a day. In addition to the hotline, people with information regarding this case may also contact the Fish and Game Nampa office at 208-465-8465 on weekdays and Idaho State Police at 208-846-7550 on weekends.