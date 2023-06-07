Lucky Peak Sandy Point Beach

People are being advised to stay out of the water at Lucky Peak’s Sandy Point Beach due to elevated levels of E. coli found in the water.

 screenshot/KTVB

Originally published June 6 on KTVB.COM.The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are advising people to stay out of Sandy Point Beach at Lucky Peak due to elevated levels of E. coli found in the water. The department issued the advisory June 2.

“The advisory will likely remain in effect over the next couple of weeks as we continue an additional series of tests. We will let everyone know once the advisory has been lifted, and to any additional changes or recommendations we receive from DEQ. We truly apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding,” the Department of Parks and Recreation’s website states.

