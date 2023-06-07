...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Ada and east central
Canyon Counties through 530 PM MDT...
At 500 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an outflow boundary near
thunderstorms along a line extending from near Garden City to Boise
to 6 miles southwest of Boise Stage Stop. Movement was west at 20
mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Eagle around 510 PM MDT.
Meridian, Kuna, Star and Initial Point around 520 PM MDT.
Nampa, Swan Falls and Middleton around 530 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
People are being advised to stay out of the water at Lucky Peak’s Sandy Point Beach due to elevated levels of E. coli found in the water.
Originally published June 6 onKTVB.COM.The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are advising people to stay out of Sandy Point Beach at Lucky Peak due to elevated levels of E. coli found in the water. The department issued the advisory June 2.
“The advisory will likely remain in effect over the next couple of weeks as we continue an additional series of tests. We will let everyone know once the advisory has been lifted, and to any additional changes or recommendations we receive from DEQ. We truly apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding,” the Department of Parks and Recreation’s website states.
The department also wants to remind people that pets, even in vehicles, are not allowed at Sandy Point until Oct. 1.