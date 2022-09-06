...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 104.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Electric cars are parked at a charging station in Sacramento, California, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Many Idaho residents are making the switch from gas-powered cars to electric vehicles in the wake of spiking gas prices.
Funding to add electric vehicle charging infrastructure to 12 locations in Idaho was awarded through the state’s Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program, according to a press release from the Office of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
Money from the program, which totals $2.6 million and ended in July, will provide funding for publicly available electric vehicle charging equipment along Idaho’s major highways and freeways, creating a greater network of charging services for the public, according to the press release.
The funding will add 48 charging ports for electric vehicles around the state, and 12 of those charging ports are already operational in the cities of Lewiston, Hailey, Bonners Ferry and Coeur d’Alene.
The following entities have been selected for funding through the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program:
$73,923 awarded to Blaine County for the County Annex Building in Hailey
$277,093 awarded to the city of Arco for the Idaho Science Center
$77,334 awarded to the city of Bonners Ferry for its Visitor Center
$324,960 awarded to the city of Driggs for the Driggs Community Center
$349,696 awarded to the city of Island Park for its City Building
$217,379 awarded to Cloninger’s in Grangeville
$207,683 awarded to Cloninger’s in Kamiah
$155,188 awarded to Eagle Landing’s Fuel Station 76 in Coeur d’Alene
$155,539 awarded to the Fall River Cooperative Headquarters in Ashton
$291,158 awarded to May’s Hardware in McCall
$149,828 awarded to the Nez Perce Tribe for the Clearwater River Casino in Lewiston
$79,768 awarded to the Northern Lights Headquarters in Sagle