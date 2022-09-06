California Electric Vehicles (copy)

Electric cars are parked at a charging station in Sacramento, California, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Many Idaho residents are making the switch from gas-powered cars to electric vehicles in the wake of spiking gas prices.

 AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Sept. 5 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

Funding to add electric vehicle charging infrastructure to 12 locations in Idaho was awarded through the state’s Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program, according to a press release from the Office of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments