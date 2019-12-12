MERIDIAN — Patrick Soulliere, an executive at Micron, will challenge Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, in next year's election for District 20, Seat A, in the Idaho House of Representatives.
On Thursday, Soulliere announced his candidacy for a position Palmer has held for six terms. District 20 is one of four legislative districts whose borders converge in Meridian.
Soulliere, 34, is branding himself as a "millennial" candidate. He is running on a platform of growth management, adequate funding for education and investment in transportation, according to a news release.
“As Meridian has grown and changed, it has welcomed new large and small businesses and created a stronger community with more options for residents,” Soulliere said in a prepared statement. “But with that growth comes challenges with overcrowded roads, schools and more, and I want to listen to ideas from the people about how to manage those challenges with the future in mind.”
Soulliere is a marketing manager at Micron Technology, a Boise-based computer technology company and one of the state's largest employers.
He has more than 15 years of experience in management positions and has spent the last 11 years in executive leadership roles, the release said.
His top priority will be to "build support in the Idaho Legislature for improvements to transportation in the Treasure Valley," the release said.
“Accessible, reliable and available transportation is a critical issue to Treasure Valley residents," he said in the release. "Transportation is broken in Meridian, and for too long, our elected leaders have been ignoring the real issues right in front of them.”
Palmer, 55, told the Idaho Press Thursday he will seek a seventh term in next year's general election, scheduled for Nov. 3.
He is the chairman of the House Transportation and Defense Committee, and he sits on the Business and State Affairs committees.
Palmer said, if elected, he will continue to chair the Transportation and Defense Committee.
"Transportation is my big thing," he said by phone Thursday. "We need it."
Palmer also co-owns Cherry’s Consignment Furnishings in Meridian. This year, he made an unsuccessful bid for Meridian mayor — he received the second-most votes, behind mayor-elect Robert Simison.