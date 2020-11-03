With all ballots counted, Idaho voters officially passed an amendment to Idaho’s constitution that would lock the number of state legislative districts at 35.
With all precincts reporting Wednesday morning, 68% of voters backed the amendment, with525,766 voting in favor and 247,897 against.
The Idaho Citizen Commission for Reapportionment — an independent commission consisting of three Democrats and three Republicans — redraws Idaho’s district lines every 10 years after decennial Census data is released. The Idaho Constitution allows the commission to determine whether to divide Idaho into anywhere between 30 and 35 districts. The amendment to Section 2, Article III, of the Constitution will solidify that total at 35 when 2020 Census data is published and redistricting begins.
The measure needed a simple majority to pass.
Proponents argued the resolution would prevent contention in the redistricting commission, prevent urban and rural areas from being combined and allow state legislators to represent fewer people than they would if there were fewer districts, helping them better understand constituent interests.
Critics contended allowing for fewer districts would save money since fewer legislators would be paid, that the redistricting commission requires the flexibility lent by the current Constitution and that the proposed change should have come far in advance of 2021 redistricting.
Idaho has not had fewer than 35 legislative districts in 40 years, Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke, a vocal advocate of the amendment, told KTVB.