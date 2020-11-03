By 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, 67% of Idaho ballots counted supported House Joint Resolution 4, an amendment to Idaho’s constitution that would lock the number of state legislative districts at 35.
That count represents only a fraction of counties reporting, however; out of 44 counties, five had results fully in and 13 had results partially in as of 10:30, according to the state's elections website. The early count showed 288,847 votes in favor of the constitutional amendment and 143,446 opposed.
The Idaho Citizen Commission for Reapportionment — an independent commission consisting of three Democrats and three Republicans — redraws Idaho’s district lines every 10 years after decennial Census data is released. The Idaho Constitution allows the commission to determine whether to divide Idaho into anywhere between 30 and 35 districts. The amendment to Section 2, Article III, of the Constitution would solidify that total at 35 when 2020 Census data is published and redistricting begins.
The measure needs a simple majority to pass.
Proponents argue the resolution would prevent contention in the redistricting commission, prevent urban and rural areas from being combined and allow state legislators to represent fewer people than they would if there were fewer districts, helping them better understand constituent interests.
Critics contend allowing for fewer districts would save money since fewer legislators would be paid, that the redistricting commission requires the flexibility lent by the current Constitution and that the proposed change should have come far in advance of 2021 redistricting.
Idaho has not had fewer than 35 legislative districts in 40 years, Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke, a vocal advocate of the amendment, told KTVB.