BOISE — The Boise School District is holding trustee elections today for two seats on the school board.
Three candidates, including two incumbents, are running.
Nancy Gregory, the current board chairwoman and trustee since 2002, and Dennis Doan, also a current trustee appointed in 2018, are running to retake their seats. They’re challenged by James Tooman, a customer service professional who has served on Head Start’s policy council and has children in the Boise School District.
The two candidates with the most votes win the seats. The school board has seven trustees, who serve six-year terms.
Tuesday’s election will be held at eight polling locations:
- East Junior High, 5600 E. Warm Springs Ave.
- Fairmont Junior High, 2121 N. Cole Road
- Les Bois Junior High, 4150 E. Grand Forest Drive
- Riverglen Junior High, 6801 N. Gary Lane
- South Junior High, 3101 Cassia St.
- Hillside Junior High, 3536 W. Hill Road
- West Junior High, 8371 W. Salt Creek Court
- Boise High School, 1010 W. Washington St.
Polls are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Absentee ballots must be returned by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Under state law, school districts hold trustee elections in November on odd-numbered years, alongside municipal elections, according to Idaho Education News. But under Boise’s unique governing charter, which predates statehood, the state’s second-largest district can hold its elections in early September.