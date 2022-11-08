...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to two inches
except local amounts up to four inches.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure
Valley zones. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley zone.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect rain changing to snow early
Wednesday morning in the Boise metro area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Here are links to all the stories in our series by reporter Betsy Z. Russell on contested statewide and congressional races and measures on Idaho’s November general election ballot:
SJR 102 CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT: Under the Idaho Constitution, only the governor can call lawmakers back for a special session. That would change if voters in approve SJR 102 to allow the Legislature to call itself back into session. If 60% of the members of each house sign on to a petition listing the topics to be addressed, lawmakers could convene in special session at any time of the year, with no limit on the length or frequency of those special sessions.
ADVISORY QUESTION: Idaho’s November ballot also includes an advisory question on education funding and tax cuts that won’t in itself change anything, but leaders from both parties are calling on Idahoans to vote in favor of the measure. It asks if voters agree with HB 1, the special session legislation that increased education funding while cutting taxes.
1ST CD RACE, in which two-term GOP incumbent Russ Fulcher faces a challenge from Democrat Kaylee Peterson of Eagle and Libertarian hopeful Darian Drake of Post Falls.
2ND CD RACE, in which longtime GOP Rep. Mike Simpson is seeking a 13th term in the U.S. House, and facing a challenge from Democrat Wendy Norman, a first-grade teacher from Rigby making her first run for office.
SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT RACE, in which Republican Debbie Critchfield and Democrat Terry Gilbert are facing off to be Idaho's next state superintendent of public instruction.
THE SENATE RACE, in which longtime U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo faces four challengers on the November ballot: Democrat David Roth of Idaho Falls; independent Scott “Oh” Cleveland of Eagle; Libertarian “Idaho Sierra Law” of Pocatello; and Constitution Party candidate Ray Writz of Coeur d’Alene.
GOVERNOR'S RACE, in which incumbent GOP Gov. Brad Little faces Democratic challenger Stephen Heidt, independent Ammon Bundy, Libertarian Paul Sand and Constitution Party hopeful Chantyrose Davison.
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR, a race that pits House Speaker Scott Bedke, a Republican rancher from Oakley; Boise attorney Terri Pickens Manweiler, a former Republican and certified mediator who is running as a Democrat; and “Pro-Life,” an organic strawberry farmer and frequent candidate for office who legally changed his name from Marvin Richardson in 2006 and is running on the Constitution Party ticket. It's an open seat, as current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin ran unsuccessfully in the GOP primary for governor rather than seeking reelection.
ATTORNEY GENERAL, in which Republican Raul Labrador and Democratic nominee and former independent Tom Arkoosh are facing off, after Labrador defeated longtime GOP Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the primary.
STATE CONTROLLER, in which incumbent Controller Brandon Woolf is seeking a third term, and both the Democratic and Constitution Party nominees are placeholders who haven't campaigned.
STATE TREASURER, in which first-term GOP incumbent Treasurer Julie Ellsworth faces Democratic challenger Deborah Silver.