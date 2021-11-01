NAMPA — Treasure Valley residents can vote this Tuesday, Nov. 2, in a wide range of races, though what will appear on their ballots varies greatly this year depending on where they live. We tackled some common election questions so you can prepare yourself to vote on Tuesday.
Can I register to vote on election day?
Yes. Online registration has closed, but if you’re not yet registered, you can register at your polling place on election day if you bring your ID and proof of residency. Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the state on Nov. 2.
How do I find my polling place?
Ada County residents can visit the Ada County Elections website and click “Where to Vote.” You’ll be prompted to enter your address.
Canyon County residents can visit the Canyon County Elections website and select “Voter Lookup.” Enter your address to find your polling place.
Which races will be on my ballot?
Ada County voters can view a sample of their ballot when they look up their polling place. They can also get to the same lookup page by visiting the Ada County Elections website and clicking “View My Ballot.”
For Canyon County voters, unfortunately, there is no streamlined way to see exactly which races will be on a resident’s particular ballot, which will vary depending on which district they live in for city council, school board, and other races. If they visit the Canyon County Elections website and click “Voter Lookup,” they can enter their address to see a sample ballot featuring all the races in the county.
Voters from anywhere can visit vote411.org, a site run by the League of Women Voters, and click “Find What’s on Your Ballot.” Inputting their address will pull up the candidate responses to the League of Women Voters and Idaho Press questionnaire. This includes city council, mayoral, and school board races, but some candidates did not complete the questionnaire. The lookup system also does not include candidates in fire district races.
Where can I learn about the candidates?
The Idaho Press partnered with the League of Women voters to publish voter guides for Canyon and Ada counties in last Sunday’s and Tuesday’s newspapers, respectively. The guides are accessible on the Idaho Press website by clicking on the “Elections” tab and selecting your county.
Each candidate in each race was given a series of questions and provided written answers back. Not all candidates provided responses.
Voters can also visit the “Elections” tab on the Idaho Press website for what has been written so far regarding the elections.
What are some races to watch?
There are a dizzying number of local races this season. Here’s a summary of several key ones to watch.
CALDWELL MAYOR
With the resignation of Garret Nancolas, Caldwell’s mayor of more than two decades, the city has five candidates to choose from this Tuesday. Jorge Arancivia, Nicole Hyland, John McGee, Chris Trakel, and Jarom Wagoner are competing for the city’s top spot.
NAMPA CITY COUNCIL
Three of Nampa’s city council districts are up for election this year. Rebecca Fisk is running against incumbent Victor Rodriguez for seat 1, Natalie Jangula and Jeff Cornilles are running for seat 3, and Rosie Soto Mustic is running against incumbent Randy Haverfield for seat 5. Jangula and Cornilles are running to fill exiting councilwoman Jean Mutchie’s seat. The Nampa Chamber of Commerce held a candidate forum which can be viewed on its website.
NAMPA SCHOOL BOARD
Voters in Nampa School District zones 3, 4, and 5 will be voting for new school board members. No incumbents in these zones are running to keep their seats. Chandra Reyna and Tracey Pearson are running for zone 3, Sarah Riley and Brook Taylor are running for zone 4, and Jeff Kirkman and Patrick Tanner are running for zone 5. In a candidate forum hosted by the Nampa Chamber of Commerce, candidates discussed policies such as pandemic mitigation and school curriculum selection.
WEST ADA SCHOOL BOARD
Two school board seats, zone 1 and zone 3, are up for grabs in the West Ada School District, as Idaho Education News has reported. Brent Hart and Lori Frasure are running for zone 1, and Anita Beckman and Angie Redford are running for zone 3. Though school board races are not partisan, these candidates have leveraged Republican Party and Democratic Party resources, such as voter records and canvassing help, to make themselves known to voters, Idaho Education News reported.
MERIDIAN CITY COUNCIL
In Meridian, all three incumbents for city council face challengers. Hunter Wolf is challenging incumbent Joe Borton for seat 2, Adam Nelson is challenging incumbent Treg Bernt for seat 4, and Mike Hon is challenging incumbent Luke Cavener for seat 6. In a virtual forum, candidates discussed issues such as growth, housing, and downtown parking.
BOISE CITY COUNCIL
Ten candidates are vying for three seats on Boise’s City Council. Luci Willits, David Jones, and Laura Meltzer are running for district 1. Greg MacMillan, Nicholas Domeny, and Maria Santa Cruz-Cernik are challenging Lisa Sánchez for district 3. Katie Fite, Steve Madden, and J. “Crispin” Gravatt are challenging incumbent Holli Woodings in district 5. In a recent forum hosted by the City Club of Boise, the candidates discussed housing affordability and proposed sewer bond, which some voters will also find on their ballots Tuesday.