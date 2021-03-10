An effort to recall a Nampa School District trustee narrowly failed Tuesday night, while voters in the Kuna and Parma school districts passed supplemental levies. Results for the Marsing School District were unavailable Tuesday night.
The recall of Nampa schools trustee Mike Kipp needed a majority to pass. Just over 53%, or 497 voters, were against the recall, and nearly 47%, or 436 voters, were in favor.
Normally a recall requires not only a majority vote but also the same number or more votes than what the candidate received when elected in the most recent election. Kipp, however, hasn't faced a contested election. He was appointed to the board in 2019 and later ran unopposed for the seat.
Those leading the recall effort said they didn't feel represented by Kipp after his votes last fall to hold off on resuming sports and reopening schools while Canyon County was at a red alert level for spread of COVID-19. Kipp told the Idaho Press last week his actions have always been to keep education and the health and safety of students and parents first on his agenda.
KUNA: Ada County and Canyon County voters living in the Kuna School District approved a supplemental levy on Tuesday's ballot.
The levy needed a simple majority to pass. It received 53.6% votes in favor, or 919, and 46.4% against, or 796, according to Canyon and Ada County's unofficial results on Tuesday night.
The levy saw more support in Ada County than in Canyon. Over 56% of Ada County voters supported the levy, while only 33% of Canyon County voters were in favor.
The vote will renew the district's expiring two-year supplemental levy of $2.5 million per year. The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the prepared levy is $93.19 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, which is what the current levy costs. The levy has been in place for the last four years.
About a quarter of Ada County voters in the Kuna School District chose to vote early, an option Canyon County didn't offer this election to reduce possible exposure to COVID-19. Voter turnout in Ada County was 8.9%.
PARMA: Voters in the Parma School District approved a two-year, $400,000-per-year supplemental levy.
Almost 58% of Parma voters, or 195, were in favor of the levy, while 42%, or 143, were against, according to unofficial Canyon County election results.
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer is $82 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. The levy replaces an existing one, but is less than its current levy rate by $24 per $100,000.
MARSING: Marsing School District voters in both Canyon and Owyee counties approved a levy measure for the Canyon Owyhee School Service Agency (COSSA).
Canyon County voters supported the levy by 71.4%, or 20 votes, versus 28.6%, or eight votes. Owyhee voters overwhelmingly supported the levy with 80%, or 132 votes in favor and 20%, or 33 against.
Between both counties the levy had 78%, or 152 votes in favor of it and 21%, or 41 votes against it.
The levy will cost the taxpayer $100 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year. The levy will not exceed 0.1% of the school district market value for 10 years. The levy is replacing an expiring levy of the same amount. COSSA serves five rural school district students. The levy has been in place for the last 10 years.