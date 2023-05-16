A voter drops off a ballot at the Ada County Elections Office in Boise on Tuesday.
Some significant school bond and levy measures were at the forefront of Tuesday’s election. Here’s how they shook out:
FAILED: West Ada School District was seeking a record $500 million plant facilities levy which would cover building needs for the foreseeable future.
The levy needed a 55% majority to pass; 42.5% voted in favor, while 57.5% voted against, according to unofficial election results. Nearly 28,000 people turned out to vote.
TBD: At Vallivue School District, a $78 million bond proposal would help build two new elementary schools and help with other repairs, remodeling and renovations.
The bond garnered 71.2% of votes in favor and 28.8% of votes against, according to early and unofficial Canyon County election results.
