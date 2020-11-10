BOISE — Ada County's election results are now official, but a recount is likely on the way in one race.
The Ada County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted 2-0 to canvas the Nov. 3 election results. Commissioner Diana Lachiondo, who lost her reelection bid, was absent.
Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane gave the commissioners a rundown of the odd election year during Tuesday's meeting, including some interesting tidbits about who voted and when.
- 70% of Ada County voters on Election Day were Republicans. Election Day votes made up one-third of the total vote count, while two-thirds of voters opted for early or mail-in voting.
- Democrats cast 60% of mail-in ballots.
- Women outvoted men ("As they always do," McGrane said).
- On Election Day, the 18-34 age demographic accounted for 33.3% of the voters.
McGrane expects a recount in the Ada County Highway District race in Zone 2, in which Alexis Pickering defeated incumbent Rebecca Arnold by just two votes.
"We have been in conversations with Rebecca Arnold, and we do anticipate she will request a recount," McGrane said.
The recount process will take a week, McGrane said, due to the high number of absentee ballots and early votes that were cast in the race. Overall, more than 31,000 people voted in the race.
Once a recount was requested, it will most likely take place the week after Thanksgiving, McGrane said.
McGrane did note there was one issue on Election Day that affected four combined polling locations. The combined polling locations had two sets of ballots for both precincts that were now in a single location, but for a time during the day, only one ballot was given to voters.
"The contents of the ballots are exactly the same," McGrane said, and no races were affected by the issue.
"All the votes were counted," the clerk said.