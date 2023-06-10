Open primaries initiative

 Photo courtesy of Idahoans for Open Primaries

Originally published June 5 by Idaho Reports.A proposed voter initiative to overhaul how Idaho conducts its elections does not meet statutory requirements to get on the ballot, and conflicts with both the state and federal constitution, according to an analysis by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.

All state-level ballot initiatives in Idaho undergo an analysis for form and style before they can be circulated for signature gathering. This certificate of review was released last week and authored by Lincoln Davis Wilson, chief of civil and constitutional defense, and Jim Rice, deputy attorney general and a former state senator.

