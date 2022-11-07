Early Voting (copy)

Voters cast their ballots on the last day of early voting during May's primary election at the Ada County Election headquarters in Boise on May 13. The 2022 general election is Tuesday.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The 2022 general election is officially here. Here is what you need to know when polls open Tuesday at 8 a.m.

• Where to vote: Residents in Ada and Canyon counties can vote Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. To look up your polling location, go to voteidaho.gov; many have changed since the last election due to redistricting. To also review your ballot as well as your polling location, go to your county clerk's election webiste; in Ada County, go to gis.adacounty.id.gov/apps/electionday and in Canyon County go to canyoncounty.id.gov/elected-officials/clerk/elections

