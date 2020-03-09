Idaho is among six states holding presidential primaries Tuesday.
Voters statewide will select a candidate in their respective parties' primary election, and Canyon County voters will vote on four school district levies.
Polls in Ada and Canyon counties are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Polling places for Ada County voters can be found at adacounty.id.gov, and Canyon County's at canyonco.org.
For the presidential primary, Idahoans can change party affiliation up to and on March 10. Voters can find a political party affiliation form at idahovotes.gov/voting and return it to their county clerk's office.
The Republican primary is open only to registered Republicans. The Constitution or Democratic primaries are open to unaffiliated voters or voters registered to those respective parties. There is no Libertarian ballot this election.
Seventeen names appear on the Democratic ballot, though most of those candidates have suspended their campaigns. They either did not inform the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office of that decision or did so after ballots were prepared.
The Democratic ballot includes:
- Bernie Sanders
- Joe Biden
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Steve Burke
- Roque De La Fuente
- Michael Bennet (ended campaign Feb. 11)
- Mike Bloomberg (ended campaign March 4)
- Cory Booker (ended campaign Jan. 13)
- Pete Buttigieg (ended campaign March 1)
- Julián Castro (ended campaign Jan. 2)
- John K. Delaney (ended campaign Jan. 31)
- Amy Klobuchar (ended campaign March 2)
- Deval Patrick (ended campaign Feb. 12)
- Tom Steyer (ended campaign Feb. 29)
- Elizabeth Warren (ended campaign March 5)
- Marianne Williamson (ended campaign Jan. 10)
- Andrew Yang (ended campaign Feb. 11)
Six candidates appear on each the Constitution Party and the Republican Party ballots.
Republican ballot:
- Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente
- Bob Ely
- Matthew Matern
- Donald J. Trump
- Bill Weld
- Joe Walsh (ended campaign Feb. 7)
Constitution Party ballot:
- Sheila "Samm" Tittle
- Don Blankenship
- Daniel Clyde Cummings
- Don J. Grundmann
- Charles Kraut
- J.R. Myers
All three ballots will have an option for voters to write in a candidate's name.
According to prior reporting by the Idaho Press, the De La Fuentes are father and son, both running for different parties.
SCHOOL DISTRICT LEVIES
Also on the Canyon County ballots, Nampa, Caldwell, Vallivue and Middleton school districts are running supplemental levy measures, which would run for two years.
Each of these districts have supplemental levies in place that will expire this year, and they're seeking to renew and in some cases increase that revenue.
Nampa School District is seeking a $12.9 million-per-year levy, after the district’s levy request narrowly failed in November. Most of that funding would go toward building repairs, staff salaries and curriculum.
The Caldwell School District is seeking a $4.1 million-per-year levy to support extracurricular activities and preserve class sizes.
The Vallivue School District is asking voters to authorize a $4.5 million-per-year levy to support a growing student body. Voters have approved this same levy amount for the past decade.
The Middleton School District is asking voters to authorize a $1.5 million-per-year levy for maintaining class sizes, continuing with curriculum adoption, technology for students and building maintenance.