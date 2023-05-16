It’s Election Day. With a number of key issues on the ballot, here’s what voters need to know heading out to the polls on Tuesday:
WHEN AND WHERE TO GOPolls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters must vote at the designated polling location for their district.
If voters requested an absentee ballot, it must be returned to the Ada or Canyon county election offices or placed in a drop box by 8 p.m. Ada County drop box locations are located at the Ada County elections office (400 N Benjamin Lane), Eagle City Hall, Meridian City Hall, Kuna City Hall, Boise City Hall and Star City Hall. In Canyon County, the drop-off location is at the county elections office located at 1102 E Chicago St.
WHAT TO BRING?Registered voters must bring a state-issued ID, tribal card, U.S. passport or current student ID to vote. If a registered voter forgets these documents, they will be allowed to sign a Personal Identification Affidavit.
VOTER REGISTRATIONIf someone is not registered to vote, they can register at their polling location on Election Day with a valid form of photo identification and proof of residency, which can include a bank statement, vehicle registration or utility bill.
WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT?There are some significant school bond and levies measures to keep an eye on.
West Ada School District is seeking a record $500 million plant facilities levy. According to a report from Idaho Education News, the state’s largest school district believes the money will cover a decade’s worth of building needs.
At Vallivue School District, a $78 million bond proposal would help build two new elementary schools. It would also help repair, renovate and remodel school facilities including new roofs and HVAC systems at Vallivue High School and East Canyon Elementary School.
There are also some key library trustee seats that will be determined in Meridian, Kuna and Ada County library districts. Libraries have been under fire by some locally and in certain sectors of the United States, with an emphasis on book banning and content that is provided to children and families. Earlier this year, a petition was put forth — and eventually denied — that aimed to dissolve the Meridian Library District.