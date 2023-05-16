Election Day Voting (copy)

Voters wait in line outside a polling place at the O’Connor Field House in Caldwell to cast their ballot in May 2023.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


It’s Election Day. With a number of key issues on the ballot, here’s what voters need to know heading out to the polls on Tuesday:

WHEN AND WHERE TO GOPolls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters must vote at the designated polling location for their district.

Recommended for you

Load comments