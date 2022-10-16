Support Local Journalism


An educator in her 30s is challenging a longtime legislator in his 70s for the District 22 House Seat A.

Democrat Natalie Maclachlan, 32, is a theater teacher who lives and works in southwest Ada County and is a first-time candidate for public office. Republican John Vander Woude, 73, lives near Nampa and is in his sixth term in the House. He also served a term in 2006 to 2008, lost his bid for reelection, and then returned to the Legislature two years later.

Natalie Maclachlan

Natalie Maclachlan 
John Vander Woude.jpg

John Vander Woude

