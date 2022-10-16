An educator in her 30s is challenging a longtime legislator in his 70s for the District 22 House Seat A.
Democrat Natalie Maclachlan, 32, is a theater teacher who lives and works in southwest Ada County and is a first-time candidate for public office. Republican John Vander Woude, 73, lives near Nampa and is in his sixth term in the House. He also served a term in 2006 to 2008, lost his bid for reelection, and then returned to the Legislature two years later.
District 22 covers southwest Ada County from around Victory Road to the north to near Hubbard Road to the south. It’s bounded by Cole Road on the eastern side of the district.
Legislative priorities
As co-chairman of the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board, Vander Woude named bringing internet access across the state as a top focus should he be reelected. He said there are a number of opportunities to use federal funding to install this infrastructure.
“I see broadband basically very similar to roads, it’s going to be an access point for everybody to try and get internet service to all of Idaho,” he said.
Maclachlan, as a public school teacher, said fully funding education would be her top priority if elected. She said she would support increased pay for teachers and staff, more programs for students, and protecting art, trade, career and technical education classes from being eliminated. The exodus and shortage of employees in the field is particularly concerning to her.
The rhetoric regarding schools coming from some members of the Legislature over the past two years was what motivated her to register as a candidate.
“I’m an educator, a public school teacher, and so during the COVID pandemic, I was increasingly frustrated with the attacks on public education, freezing of funds when we were most in need of help ... and so that’s what really compelled me to run.”
Both candidates also named property tax relief as a primary area of concern.
Vander Woude said that while it’s difficult for the state to fix, because it’s mostly overseen by cities and counties, it’s too large of an issue not to address. He said he’d like to look into the state taking on school bonds, which could then relieve that burden from property taxes.
The increased funding the state recently allocated to education could then go to build new schools, he said, and local districts wouldn’t need to rely on bonds to do so.
Maclachlan would like to see impact fees go toward new schools to help lighten the burden of bonds and levies off property tax bills. She said she’s seen people on fixed incomes getting priced out of their homes because of rising taxes. She also wants fees to pay for roads and to prioritize spending on infrastructure to address increased traffic and development.
“I think the growth needs to pay for itself,” she said.
Hot-button topics
When it comes to Idaho’s abortion bans, Vander Woude, who said he’s anti-abortion, said the state needs to “take a close look, and make sure we have the proper definitions, so that everybody knows what it is.”
“Once we have that in place, then we need to see if there’s changes that need to be made,” he said.
He was unhappy with the abortion portion of the platform approved at this year’s Idaho Republican Party convention, during which delegates rejected a motion to amend the platform to include an exception to prevent the death of the mother.
“I will do what I can to protect the life of the mother and the life of the unborn,” he said.
Maclachlan said that while she supports “safe and legal access to abortion,” she also recognizes that as a conservative state, she expects Idaho to have some form of an abortion law.
“I absolutely think that exceptions for health of the mother, incest and rape are non-negotiable,” she said.
Both candidates said the Legislature seems to be increasingly divided, even among the dominant Republican party, and both said they would take steps to address this.
Vander Woude said he saw a similar division in 2012 when he ran for caucus chair.
“We were heading to almost a three-party system, where Republicans were split enough to fight amongst themselves rather than working together,” he said. “I think while I was caucus chair, I was able to pull that back together and keep it from getting any worse, but I think it’s heading in that direction again.”
Maclachlan said she had been a registered independent before registering to run as a Democrat in this race. She said she’s open to instigating collaboration with any other House members.
“We find those issues that we do agree on, I think there’s far more of them than we are being led to believe right now,” she said.
Professional backgrounds
Maclachlan grew up in Idaho and has lived in the Treasure Valley for most of her life, she said. She’s now a teacher at Lake Hazel Middle School and has a background in theater, which she says would serve her well as a legislator.
“I think specifically being an educator in theater ... it’s my job to tell people’s stories, to have empathy and teach my students empathy,” Maclachlan said.
She has a degree in theater arts from Boise State University and a master’s degree in education, curriculum and instruction.
Vander Woude moved from California to the Nampa area in 1980 when he bought a dairy site. His home, located in the southeast portion of the district, has a Nampa address, Meridian phone number and is in the Kuna School District, he said.
He ran the dairy for six years until he sold it and bought a milk testing lab across the street. He ran the lab for 20 years until selling it to his son. Since then he has run a couple different businesses with his two sons, including another dairy. Now, he farms around 100 acres.
“I’ve been basically self-employed virtually all my life,” Vander Woude said.
Vander Woude touts his record and his experience as reasons for voters to select him. Maclachlan said she believes residents would like to see new faces in the Legislature.
“My opponent is a longtime incumbent,” she said, “and I believe that Idahoans are ready for some fresh blood.”
Since the primary on May 17, Vander Woude has raised $9,300 from 14 donors, and spent $6,243. His September campaign financial disclosure report shows he had raised a total of $42,050. Maclachlan, since the primary, has raised $30,101 from 144 donors and spent $13,314. She reported $45,818.35 in total contributions in her September disclosure report.